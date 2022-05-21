Qualifying in Barcelona was a breath of fresh air for Mercedes. The eight-time world champion team, in fact, arrived in Spain with many doubts about the W13 project and a substantial package of updates that seem to have given the desired outcome.

On a track that challenges the characteristics of each project, the Brackley technicians have seen the cars entrusted to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finally find a pinch of that lack of competitiveness in the first rounds of the season.

The seven-time world champion, however, also in this session had to surrender to the exuberance of the newcomer.

Russell, a real mastiff on the flying lap, closed the session with the fourth time in 1’19 ” 393 trimming his teammate two tenths and once he reached the microphones of the media he underlined the progress made by the team.

“It was the first time in the whole season where we have been in the high areas of the standings in Q2”, declared the Englishman who wanted to highlight the third and fourth time points obtained by him and Hamilton in the second round.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Those who expected to see a Russell enthusiastic about today’s result, however, were disappointed. George, in fact, claimed that he did not have an excellent lap because the tires were not up to temperature.

“I finished fourth, a pretty good result even if we are still a long way from Charles in terms of performance. I think my lap was nothing special, the tires weren’t in the correct operating window ”.

Before saying goodbye to the media, however, Russell issued a warning to Ferrari. According to the Englishman in the race, the Mercedes W13s will be able to give a hard time to the Reds of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while being able to keep up with Max Verstappen will be much more complicated.

“We should do better in the race than in qualifying and we will be able to fight for it at least against Ferrari. I think Max will be too fast for us ”.