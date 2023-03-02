Mercedes thought of starting 2023 in a diametrically different way compared to the traumatic start of the past season, when it immediately realized that it had in its hands, if not a wrong single-seater, certainly very difficult to develop.

To err is human, but to persevere is diabolical. Yet Mercedes has continued to believe in its principles already used last season. The three days of pre-season testing immediately alarmed the Brackley team, unable to find a well-defined path for the development of the W14.

Not only that, because last season’s opponents, therefore Red Bull and Ferrari, still seem to be ahead. It was George Russell who put out the fire, who admitted that he had immediately encountered difficulties in last week’s tests, but also underlined how the team was able to better position the single-seater and that they are more ready than they were 7 days ago.

“We had time between testing and the first race to analyze and understand what happened to us in testing. There were some things about the car that we didn’t expect, but we managed to sort those things out quite easily. The car was just working in a slightly wrong window”.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“This weekend we will use a different rear wing to the one used in the tests. That one was not good for this track and we only used it for correlation issues between the simulator and the track, so there are definitely positive signs.”

Russell was also keen to underline that, although the team has managed to understand the W14 more deeply, Red Bull will still be far away and the big favorites for the first part of the season.

“But I’ll be honest, I’m not here to say that we found the gap that separated us from Red Bull during the tests. Let’s say that we are in a better position than the one I was in last week.”

This will be George’s second season with Mercedes and as a teammate of Lewis Hamilton. The British former Williams has admitted that, after having already shown interesting things in 2022 by winning the first race of his career in F1, among other things, he will try to improve his race pace.

“Last year’s car was clearly a very demanding single-seater to drive. I was certainly satisfied with my personal performance. In qualifying I obtained results very similar to those of Lewis.”

“The race pace, on the other hand, is something I can improve. I probably improved it towards the end of the year, compared to Lewis. He’s an animal and he keeps fighting, he keeps going and never gives up. So I know he’ll be back to do it again this year”.