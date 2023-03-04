It wasn’t the easiest Friday of the season for Mercedes, who showed up in Bahrain for the first round of the season with some technical innovations. During testing the team had chosen to run with a high downforce wing to have a better data correlation, but it was clear that something more unloaded was needed to improve top speeds on draws and hold up against the competition.

New rear wing which made its debut in the first free practice session, effectively improving straight-line speeds, more in line with those of the rivals. However, in the morning session George Russell had complained of evident understeer problems, which had complicated the approach to the second sector, the one in which the W14 showed the greatest weaknesses.

“It’s hard to say where we are, I mean, I have to look into everything and it’s still early days. But it’s clear that we would like to be higher up the timessheets than we are,” explained Russell at the end of day one in Sakhir.

“The few teams up front look very strong and obviously Aston Martin is the biggest surprise. It’s clear they’ve done a great job over the winter. But, yes, we need to look at the data and see what we’ve learned from last week.” to this week, making some substantial changes to see if it worked,” added Russell, also underlining Aston Martin’s good form.

In the few days available between testing and free practice, Mercedes worked hard on the simulator to improve the car with an in-depth examination of the set-ups and, indeed, the British driver confirmed that he had seen improvements compared to the first outing of the W14 : “The car has improved a bit. We have a slightly different rear wing this weekend, so we need to make sure it works as we expect. So we will probably have more answers in the morning.”

As for what this car needs to fight for the top positions, Russell has provided a precise answer, downforce. The search for the ideal operating window has not yet been found, but the Mercedes standard bearer is convinced that the car still has untapped potential: “We need to find more downforce, find more lap time. It’s only the fourth day with this new car. We just need to make sure we get it into a window where it can deliver its full potential and probably, I’m pretty sure we’re not there right now.”