The first day of free practice ended with some surprises and some confirmations. Under the artificial lights of Singapore, the one who ended Friday with a smile was undoubtedly Ferrari, first and second in the second free practice session on a track that makes speed in the slow corners and the traction phase the key elements.

However, the Cavallino drivers are not the only ones who ended the first day on a positive note, because the two Mercedes standard-bearers also found positive sensations at the end of the two free practices. George Russell was able to take the third fastest time of the day, then making the long run on average, as did most of his rivals.

Thanks to the greater rubber offered as the laps went by and the lowering of temperatures, which dropped by almost ten degrees at track level between the start of FP1 and the start of FP2, the track’s grip improved in the evening, but the British driver made no secret of having already felt the car at ease even in the favorable conditions representative of Friday afternoon.

“Overall it was a very positive Friday for us. The car performs very well on this circuit. It definitely improved with the cooler temperatures of FP2, but even in the unrepresentative conditions of FP1 it expressed itself well,” explained Russell, before underlining how the Ferraris appeared to be at ease, especially on the flying lap.

“The times were very close between different cars. The Ferrari seemed fast, especially on the single lap. The long run performances of several riders were also good, but we can be optimistic ahead of the weekend.”

“Ferrari are favorites at the moment. I don’t think they pushed the Power Unit either, so they probably have a couple of tenths more in their pocket. So the fight is probably for the second row. But we never know what will happen. And the tires are fundamental: when we have the C5, the softest compound we have to put it in the right window. It’s easy to find tenths of a second. So, as I said, we just have to find the correct window. Try to hit every single lap and find ourselves in a good position .”

Now the focus is on the night because, as often happens, it is precisely by exploiting the work between Friday and Saturday that Mercedes finds the greatest progress during the weekend. “We will do our usual work during the night and hope to find some improvements for Saturday.”

Finally, Russell positively described the changes to the track made this year, with the elimination, albeit only momentary, of the slow section in the third sector in favor of a five hundred meter extension of the curve, which makes the track much smoother and less physically demanding: “I really like the new route. The final sector and the ride as a whole are much smoother. It definitely improves the experience behind the wheel and should help create better racing on Sunday. The new asphalt on the track from turn one to turn five also represents a good improvement.”