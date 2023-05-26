In the weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix, now underway, the great anticipation and attention are almost all focused on Mercedes. In the Principality, the team led by Toto Wolff brought the long-awaited updates, which made the W14s a sort of B version for the revolution in concept and shape compared to the car that competed in the tests in Bahrain and the first 5 races of the season.

At the end of the first day of the Monaco weekend, George Russell stopped in 12th place, 729 thousandths behind the best time set by Max Verstappen, leader of the second free practice session.

Beyond the time obtained, all attention was focused on evaluating the innovations introduced by the team on the W14. Russell, however, immediately made things clear: it is difficult to give a real judgment on the new components on a track as unique of its kind as Monte-Carlo.

“As we said yesterday, Monaco is a unique circuit. It’s not the right place to evaluate updates or modifications. And we already knew this before the weekend. So we’re almost forgetting about the updates. We’ll deal with them next weekend.”

“We will only focus on trying to improve on this unique circuit, qualifying is obviously the most important part of the weekend. And qualifying is one part of the weekend where we generally struggle. Looking at the last 18 months, we always do better on Sunday , so we have to try to understand something during the night, but there are certainly some positive signs to be drawn from the session, which has definitely improved compared to FP1. It’s never easy in this place”.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We made a lot of changes, things we would have done on the previous iteration of the car as well. So like I said these new updates are by no means unique. And we will be working overnight to see what more we can do to try and achieve more. from a tyre”.

“We know the basic performance of the car is good. Usually, on Sundays we exceed expectations and on Saturdays we underestimate them. So we have to try to turn the situation around this weekend. It’s not a matter of moments, and sometimes the car doesn’t it’s at the level we would like. So I don’t expect tomorrow to be an easy day. But we’ll work hard and see what we can do.”

However, Russell confirmed that he has the ambition to fight with Aston Martin and Ferrari, considering Red Bull unbeatable even on a track like Monte-Carlo. However, to be able to do so, it will be essential to do a great qualifying.

“We hope to stay with Aston Martin and Ferrari, because that’s where we aim, but obviously Red Bull are struggling a bit at the moment. The midfield is compact. This year we have seen many times that a McLaren, an Alpine or Even a Haas are ahead of us on Saturday but they are nowhere on Sunday. If they can do it this Saturday, they will probably be with us on Sunday. So we need to work on our qualifying pace for this event and re-evaluate the car overall next time. week,” concluded Russell.