After Friday, the easiest bet would have been for McLaren to win, thanks to a pace superior to that of its rivals. However, qualifying reshuffled the grid, putting the two McLarens in fourth and fifth and Max Verstappen outside the top 10 due to the penalty.

An aspect that undoubtedly played a central and important role in today’s race, given the difficulties in completing overtaking, with Mercedes, once again, taking advantage of it with a one-two that was born with two different strategies. An unpredictable one-two after Friday, but one that allows the Star to approach the summer break on a wave of enthusiasm, even though there is still a long way to go, as demonstrated by Oscar Piastri’s last stint, capable in free air of having the pace to reach the two Silver Arrows.

In such a particular race, reading the race in the right way proved to be fundamental, with Mercedes that went to split the strategies. On the one hand the double stop of Lewis Hamilton, very good at snatching the lead of the race from the hands of Charles Leclerc in the early laps, on the other the single pit stop of George Russell, born as a gamble, but which in reality also finds its roots in technical and tactical reasons.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

It was the Briton who not only called the strategy that allowed him to score his second win of the season, but also pushed and convinced the engineers of the Star that it was worth trying a different path. In fact, initially the plan of Mercedes was to make Russell push and call him back to cover the possible undercut of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the time of the second stop. However, the words of the Briton, as well as the consideration of the technicians behind the scenes that the maximum that could be achieved with the two stops would have been a fifth place, lit the spark to try something different.

With a track that actually improved lap after lap thanks to the rubber deposited by the cars after yesterday’s rain, the single pit stop discarded by Pirelli made sense, as also demonstrated by the choice made by Aston Martin, able to bring home an excellent ninth place with Fernando Alonso. The other key factor in this victory is the British driver’s tyre management, capable of conserving the tyres to resist at the end, especially in the traction phase coming out of turn one, which he then launched onto the straight that more than any other could have given Hamilton the chance to snatch victory.

“It’s an amazing result, an incredible result. We certainly didn’t see this win coming in our strategy meeting this morning, but the car was really fantastic,” said Russell, who still started from the back of the grid, having scored sixth place ahead of Carlos Sainz.

The British driver then also underlined the great work done between Friday and Saturday because, after the first two free practice sessions, the W15 did not seem to be able to keep up with the pace of its rivals, making the fight with Ferrari already difficult. It is no coincidence that Lewis Hamilton had tried different configurations in terms of the rear wing, precisely because he felt a lack of confidence in the car and an incorrect balance. The choice to go back on the updates, towards a more familiar package and base, as well as the work done together with the engineers, allowed us to have a more competitive car.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We made a lot of changes from Friday night and the tyres were really good today. At one point I kept saying, ‘I think we can do a one-stop’. And the strategy worked really well. But I have to give credit to Lewis, because he really drove and controlled the race, and if the circumstances had been a little different, I’m sure he would have got the win here. But 1-2 for the team was a fantastic result and a great way to go into the summer break.”

On strategy, Russell also wanted to give credit to the team, but basically the decision came from the Englishman himself, who convinced the engineers to focus on something different: “I will have to listen to the radio communications again, but it was a team effort, the strategists did an extraordinary job. It is always a team effort. But it was only possible because the car was really good and the pace was there. The one-two is an excellent result.

The focus is already on the future, with three wins in the last races, albeit one thanks to the accident between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in Austria: “Three wins out of six. I think that’s it for us now, I would like another race next weekend, to be honest. I feel very good, I’m in good shape. The team worked very hard and deserved the win”.