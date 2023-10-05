F1 Qatar, Russell wants the podium

After the crash on the last lap in Singapore and the disappointing race in Suzuka, in which he only stood out for the skirmishes with teammate Lewis Hamilton, George Russell wants redemption.

Despite having returned from holidays with more attitude and determination, the Mercedes driver has missed the podium for too long (Spanish GP), and in the direct comparison with Sir Lewis he is suffering a decisive blow: 75 points, a gap almost impossible to recover in six races for a seven-time world champion.

Russell’s words

“The sprint race will certainly be able to mix things up, even if the McLarens will be very fast here as in Suzuka. Max will be there like every weekend, so it will be difficult. We have to fight with Ferrari at the moment for 2nd placethat’s our goal and that’s what we’re chasing“, these were the words of the Briton at the press conference. “We and Ferrari will be close until the end of the season. There were so many wasted opportunities on my part, we should have already closed the matter. Clearly it is important to finish in 2nd place, but it is also important to work on the 2024 car“.

The Brit then returned to the duels with Hamilton at Suzuka: “In Japan, Lewis and I had different strategies, and when you’re in the car the emotions are strong. It was a long and very physical race, we tried to make everything work with one stop. For example, if we go back to Miami, the roles were reversed and there were different strategies: the objective was not to damage each other. I was still happy to have tried that strategy because I think we would still have finished in 7th place even with two stops, although there was a small opportunity we could have achieved a better result, but we knew that would be quite unlikely. In the position we are in right now and in a race like that we had to try to take a chanceand in the end we neither lost nor gained anything“.