Last weekend the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola hosted the first of the three Sprint Races of the 2022 Formula 1 season. On the narrow Emilian track the drivers challenged each other in the 100-kilometer race that gave points for the classification. and designated the starting grid for the Sunday race.

The Sprint Race, already since last year when it was called Sprint Qualifying, had given conflicting opinions among the experts, including the drivers. After Imola some of them wanted to give their opinion about the Saturday race.

George Russell, Kevin Magnussen and Lando Norris, in a different way, all made it known that they are not too enthusiastic about the current Sprint Race format. Everyone found something they could improve to make it a more beautiful race, to make sure that the riders can take more risks and thus increase the show.

The first of these was the Mercedes driver: “I’m not a big fan of the Sprint Race, to be honest. That kind of race, to work, I think it has to be 50% longer than the current one, or longer. to the point of causing the tires to degrade “.

“The drivers, perhaps, need to manage the tires more, at which point you could see a bigger difference between the cars.”

“At the moment all drivers are pushing hard in the Sprint Race, and there is not a lap difference big enough to see overtaking. Unless a driver qualifies out of his position as seen with some cars at Imola ( Sainz and Perez above all, ed) “.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

In the Sprint Race the riders can choose the compound they prefer. At Imola almost everyone opted for the Soft, except the Haas F1 of Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, who raced with the Mediums. This is to try to avoid a degradation that, in reality, has not been seen and the moss anon has paid off.

According to the Dane, who moved from fourth place on the grid to the eighth final at Imola, the rules of the Parc Fermé should change between Free Practice 1 and Qualifying.

“There could be some changes to the Sprint Race, also I don’t agree with the Parc Fermé between Free Practice 1 and qualifying. You can’t work on the car and this makes things more difficult for the small teams.”

Magnussen also underlined how Sprint Races can become independent events, without therefore determining the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix to “try to make it more competitive and make the riders take more risks than the current ones” .

The teams have given their support to increase the number of Sprint races in 2023 during the F1 Commission on Tuesday, but the FIA ​​has blocked the idea because it believes it should receive a greater financial contribution than is currently foreseen and has taken time to assess the impact of this proposal on their staff on the track.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, who scored his first podium of the season in Imola, stressed that having action on all three days of the weekend is something he likes, but also that he wouldn’t do more than three a year.

“The main thing I like about the Sprint Race weekend format is having action on Friday with Qualifying. Those things make it more difficult than normal.”

“I like it, it’s something I’m used to from Formula 3 and Formula 2. I think it’s an extra challenge for the drivers. Having 2 starts is a good aspect. Sure, the main race is Sunday and Saturday. you take a smaller amount of risk, but with two starts, if you get stuck, then you have to make sure you catch up and that’s good. “

“I like the Sprint Race, honestly, but if I have to think about doing more than three a year … I’d say I’m not in favor of that,” concluded the McLaren driver.