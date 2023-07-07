One of the teams that has decided to show up at Silverstone with some technical innovations is Mercedes, which already on Thursday showed the new front wing which further accentuates the outwash effect.

The team directed by Toto Wolff has not hidden its expectations for this weekend, given that Silverstone is one of those tracks which, on paper, should enhance the qualities of the updated W14 in the fast sections. However, alongside the enthusiasm for a weekend considered favorable there is also a certain amount of prudence, because during this first part of the season the performance of the cars has continued to change continuously.

Added to this is the unknown factor of the tires, which have a modified construction, enough to increase their weight by about 300 grams for each tyre. The riders only had two free practice sessions in Spain to test these new tires before the official debut, so available data on their behavior is still limited. However, Pirelli has ensured that there shouldn’t be any major changes from the previous specification.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“The data available is limited. You can watch and prepare as much as you want, but in the end we’ll find out when we face the race weekend. I’m going with an open mind. I think the tires, when we tested them in Barcelona, ​​were heavier 800 g compared to the current ones,” said George Russell.

“They are now 1.1 kg heavier than the tires we had last week. I don’t know the reason for this situation. But I’m not thinking too much about it.”

Beyond the topic of updates, the tire theme is also the most popular one, because being able to bring them into correct operation is the real challenge of the weekend given their sensitivity.

“For this weekend, I think [il nuovo pacchetto] it will be a step in the right direction, but I think the overall results will be overshadowed by the car’s inherent performance. All the teams have seen big swings in performance this year, week to week,” added Russell.

“Even Red Bull, to a certain extent, have weeks where they finish 40 seconds ahead and then weeks where they only have 15-20 seconds. So, they still have some fluctuations. A lot of that depends on the tyres. The tires are very sensitive, it’s very difficult to get in the window. But I’m confident this will be a better weekend than last.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

In Austria, the British driver made no secret of having entered a difficult period both in terms of performance and driving sensations, ruling out however that the technical innovations introduced in Monaco could have influenced his performance. This is why he suggested a sort of mental reset also in the way he faces the race weekend, in the hope of returning to his levels as soon as possible.

“Sometimes it’s important not to overthink things. Go back to basics, work on processes with the team, what I need as a driver to maximize my performance and what I’m looking for from the car, without overthinking things. I know that, when I tick all these boxes, I can beat anyone on this grid and I think it’s important to tick them.”

“We often fall into the trap of wanting to do more, to work on the finer details, to work even harder. And sometimes we overcomplicate things and that’s counterproductive. So it’s about finding the right balance. Because I I always try to achieve more, to pursue more, but sometimes you can’t work too hard if it hinders performance.”