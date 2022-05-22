“We should go better in the race than in qualifying and we will be able to fight for it at least against Ferrari. I think Max will be too fast for us ”. This is what George Russell expressed yesterday at the end of qualifying, not without provoking a bit of skepticism among the Reds’ fans, and the English driver kept his word.

Starting very well at the start, and immediately climbing to third position, Russell led the 66 laps of the race flawlessly without ever committing any smudging and also taking off the whim of keeping Max Verstappen behind when the Dutchman was going crazy with the DRS he was doing. the tantrums.

In the end, for Russell there was nothing to do against the Red Bulls of the world champion and Sergio Perez, but the satisfaction of having finished on the third step of the podium in front of Carlos Sainz jr’s Ferrari. it was huge.

“I’d be happy to say Mercedes is back, but today I did everything I could. Max did a fantastic job. We deserve to be on the podium. We worked hard and this result is the result of what we did at Brackley and Brixworth ”.

Russell then provided his privileged point of view during the duel with Verstappen. Although the Red Bull driver was significantly faster, he struggled to attack the number 63 W13 without the working DRS.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George also put a lot of his effort into defending himself from Max by occupying the inside line of turn 1 at the last moment and delaying the braking as much as possible. A fight that thrilled not only the crowd on the track and at home, but Russell himself as well.

“I tried to keep the Red Bulls behind and I enjoyed those laps even though I couldn’t. In any case, I’m happy with third place, we collected a lot of points ”.

However, an alarm bell at Mercedes was sounded in the closing stages of the race when the pit wall communicated both Lewis Hamilton and Russell to raise their foot to avoid a retirement. The seven-time world champion thus saw a fourth place vanish which would have represented the icing on the cake of a fantastic comeback, while Russell, thanks to the margin of more than 10 seconds over Sainz, had no problems in keeping third place.

“The last laps were very complicated, it was a survival race. We knew we had a margin over those who followed us and I am proud to have brought the car to the finish in third position ”.