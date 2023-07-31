It wasn’t the easiest weekend in the world championship for George Russell, who also ends the Grand Prix this weekend with a half-hearted smile. The Englishman paid the price especially for the qualifying phase, both that of Friday, which ended in eighth position, and that of Saturday morning, in which he obtained a tenth place.

In fact, after having had a good start from the fourth row when the traffic lights went out, in an attempt to overtake some cars towards Eau Rouge he got stuck behind Oscar, who was proceeding slowly due to contact with Carlos Sainz and the barrier in turn one.

The Mercedes driver thus saw some cars pass by on his right, as also happened to Pierre Gasly, who suffered a very similar fate, so much so that he slipped to sixteenth position despite an excellent sprint. The same was true for Russell, who saw Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll pass him before Eau Rouge, while Alex Albon hitched a good tow past before the end of the straight.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Initially the Englishman struggled to overtake Lance Stroll, then he tried the single pit stop route, switching from medium to soft, a compound that proved to be particularly effective.

“I was very unlucky at the start. When Oscar had a breakdown, I went to the left, misjudged the fact that he could turn, got in the middle and lost four or five positions at the start,” Russell recounted when asked after the run.

“So that dictated my race. If it hadn’t been for that, I would have been in fifth position. I would have liked to think I would have been there with Lewis [Hamilton] and Charles [Leclerc]fighting for the podium”.

“I think a single stop here was quite a competitive stint. In the last stint I was feeling really strong with the soft tyre. It was a really busy weekend. I’m glad it’s over.”

Russell admitted that his long first stint wasn’t easy, especially when it started to rain, as that brought down the tire temperatures: “It was definitely difficult when it started to rain. Again, if we’d known how much rain there would have been, we would have pitted on the softs, and that’s where the biggest difference would have been in those difficult conditions.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“But all in all it was a good race. Both races were competitive, opening the gap to third position in the championship [costruttori su Aston Martin]. But we are still focused on Red Bull and try to close this gap.”

Russell admitted he thought McLaren would be quicker at Spa, while he expected a less competitive Ferrari: “”They [la McLaren] they weren’t as competitive as I thought they would be in this race. I think Charles was maybe a surprise for us. I don’t think we expected them to be that fast,” said Russell, although it should be borne in mind that on Saturday, with a clear track, the setup decided by McLaren gave the desired effects, while on Sunday, in traffic penalized them.

“But like I said, we’re in a good position in the constructors’ championship. For now it looks pretty solid. But we’re focused on trying to win a race this year.”