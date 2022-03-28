Many insiders, already at the pre-season tests in Barcelona, ​​had predicted a significant decrease in porpoising – an effect that was back in vogue with the adoption of ground-effect single-seaters – already in the second and last round of tests in Bahrain and in the first two races of the season, but that was not the case. Or, at least, not entirely and not for everyone.

Unexpectedly, the team that is suffering the most from the aerodynamic effect that makes the cars bounce on the straights once the threshold of 250 km / h is crossed is Mercedes and even at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix the W13s suffered greatly, without giving signs of that great competitiveness in which the Brackley team strongly believes.

The fifth place finish obtained by George Russell with a linear race is a good picture of the state of the multiple world champion team. The W13 is the third most performing car of the lot, but a long way from Ferrari and Red Bull. The gap suffered by the British at the end of the race, taking into consideration the intervention of the Safety Car, is abysmal and the current problems of the Silver Arrows are well known.

Mercedes W13: 1 “per lap slower than the best

“The car felt good, to be honest,” said Russell after the race in Jeddah. “I think we were able to maximize the balance. We know what we are missing, and that is the downforce. Pushing to the maximum I was happy with the performance, on the personal side. I managed the race well, I did my best to keep up with the Red Bulls, especially after the restart. We are a second behind them in general. We have a lot of work to do. We all know where we need to improve. “

“The W13 is better on the race pace than on the flying lap, but the problems are still present. They are with both little and a lot of fuel on board and this is compromising us. When I look at the results I see that we are 30” behind, in practice 1 “per lap. We are working hard to find the key to solving our problems. I have no doubt that when we do, we will find lap time. But that’s easier said than done.”

“We intend to develop the car, but first we need to solve the underlying problem, which is porpoising. These types of cars (ground effect single-seaters) perform at their best with low ground clearance. We don’t. we are able to get close to our rivals and I have no idea how long it will take to do so. “

Mercedes: Hamilton more conservative in the set-up?

Over the course of the weekend, after Lewis Hamilton’s incredible elimination in Q1 during qualifying in Jeddah, it was thought that the 7-time world champion had risked an extreme set-up to try to overcome the problem of porpoising and obtain better performances, failing in the his intent. Russell, on the other hand, offers a different interpretation, underlining how it was he who gambled more on the set-up than his compatriot.

“Probably on the side of Lewis’ garage they have been a little more conservative with the setup than we are and getting the car in the right window of operation is difficult, it’s just a fine line. Sometimes there are so many factors at play as you go. makes the balancing of the car that you think you will make an improvement, instead the worse. There are many factors at play: the mechanical stiffness, that of the bottom, the design of the same, the pressure of the tires. There are many factors at play that contribute to make it better or worse. Even the engine mode, the faster you go the worse it is, so it makes things more difficult in qualifying. “

Mercedes’ goal thus becomes a race against time. The Australian Grand Prix is ​​now two weeks away, but there will be no significant news for the longest trip of the year. These should arrive with the first European grand prix, therefore between Imola and Barcelona. Until then Mercedes will try to optimize the package at its disposal and limit the damage, to then hope for a consistent recovery in performance and in the standings from Catalonia.

Mercedes: Porpoising is 99% of the trouble

“If we push the engine to the maximum we have more downforce, but also more porpoising. So we need to prevent this problem even in the race. In addition, the fact of the DRS must also be considered, when it is closed and when it is open. We are still a long way from solving it. things, but we know that if we solve porpoising, we will solve 99% of our problems “.

Read also:

“We are doing everything in the factory to replicate our problems on the track, but the wind tunnels cannot work exactly like the track. A wind tunnel is an isolated environment, while the circuit has so many parameters in play. I think we have the smarter people in the industry and we believe in the work our people are capable of doing in the factory. So I’m sure we can solve the problem. “

“I think things in Australia will go more or less the same as in the first two races, to be honest. I see no reason to move forward. We are currently the third team in terms of performance, but we are closer to the fourth than the first. two. It will be more or less the same in the next races, “concluded Russell.