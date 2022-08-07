In the first half of the 2022 season, Mercedes struggled to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari due to the recurring W13 porpoising problem.

Recently, however, Mercedes has had a surge in performance, managing to get on the podium in each of the last six races, even managing to sign a double podium in both France and Hungary.

Furthermore, during the weekend of the Hungarian GP, ​​Russell obtained his first pole position in Formula 1, leading the first part of the race, and then finishing in third place, behind the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

When Motorsport.com asked him if the recent performance improvement justified confirming the car’s current concept for the entire season, Russell said he doubts a change in this regard would have a huge impact.

“I don’t think changing the concept of the car will make us go faster, quite the opposite, perhaps,” said Russell after the race in Hungary. “Sometimes you just have to stick to the process and keep pushing.”

“And this is difficult to do when you lack the pace and things don’t seem to go well. Personally, however, I believe in every single person on our team and I think we are making great progress for the moment.”

“We saw the work we did in qualifying and the pace we both showed in the race. At the start of the season we finished the races one minute from the first position. In the last two races we came within 10 seconds.

“So I think we are definitely going in the right direction.”

While many teams have chosen to change the concept of the car and follow the approach of Red Bull or Ferrari, Mercedes has remained faithful to the particular design of the bellies that caused a sensation in pre-season testing.

The team had previously stated that they doubted that abandoning this concept would change its level of competitiveness this year, although it is considering “combinations of different concepts” for next year.

Team principal, Toto Wolff, believes the team’s difficulties in testing in France and Hungary helped find the right direction for the car, allowing it to be more competitive.

“It was a difficult weekend overall, because Friday’s pain in Hungary was useful when we weren’t quite sure which way to look,” said Wolff. “Maybe having made a lot of mistakes on Friday was useful to get the Sunday right, almost completely”.

“We have a lot of data to analyze, many positive aspects also from the weekend in France and here in Hungary and on which to base ourselves for the second part of the season.”

Additional information by Matt Kew