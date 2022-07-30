That George Russell was a dry lap wizard had already been understood in recent years, when at the helm of Williams he often managed to get into Q2 if not Q3. Today, however, the English talent made a real perfect lap and took home, in a completely unexpected way, the first pole of his career.

1’17 ” 377. This was Russell’s time on the Hungaroring track. A time obtained thanks to three perfect sectors, but not the fastest ever.

The Mercedes driver, in fact, managed to improve his partials in T1, T2 and T3 and when he crossed the finish line he ruined the party for Carlos Sainz jr., Who was now looking forward to his second career pole, for just 44 thousandths.

Russell has thus brought a breath of fresh air to the Mercedes garage in a season where the eight-time world champion team is grappling with a W13 hitherto never at the level of Ferrari and Red Bull.

What Russell did, among other things, contrasts with the difficulties suffered by Lewis Hamilton. Since yesterday the seven-time world champion struggled to find the feeling with his car and today he closed the session with the seventh time after having aborted the last attempt due to a problem at the DRS.

“It’s really an incredible feeling,” enthused Russell as he left the cockpit of his car. “Yesterday we probably had the worst Friday of the season and everybody worked a lot last night”.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Russell, unlike his teammate, had no problems with his car and managed to make the W13 dance flawlessly through the corners of the Hungarian track.

“I didn’t know which direction to take but then, on the last lap, I faced turns 1 and turn 2 in an exceptional way and I saw that I kept improving the time. I crossed the line, looked at the screen and saw that I was on pole. It was an incredible feeling ”.

“I don’t know if Mercedes is back. We need to look at it all and understand where we got this time from. We have some ideas, but I don’t know how we managed to be so strong in qualifying ”.

At Ferrari, we certainly did not expect to see a Mercedes on pole and now in the garage of the Maranello team we wonder how hard it will be to pass the W13 in the race.

“The race pace is totally unknown because we have completely revolutionized the car compared to yesterday. The conditions have changed, today it is cooler, while on Friday with a high fuel load our pace was very bad ”.

“We are usually stronger in the race pace than in the flying lap. Ferrari did very well on Friday, we will have to attack. Today, however, was a special day “.