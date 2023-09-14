Mercedes arrives in Singapore with the hope of arriving in Singapore more competitive than the previous stage in Monza, where it established itself as the third force behind Red Bull and Ferrari, but with a rather significant gap from the Red.

In Italy the Stella team paid significantly for the difficulties with a more unloaded set-up, where the difficulties in reaching the high top speeds of its rivals emerged, so much so that it placed the W14 in the lowest part of the ranking from that point of view .

The hope is that the high-load characteristics of the Asian track can work in one’s favor, also keeping in mind how Mercedes has generally performed better on circuits that require more wing and which make tire management one of the critical points. However, it is also true that, compared to other events such as Barcelona or Hungary, Singapore represents a very different challenge, because it places stress above all on the rear axle, and not the front, one of the strong points of the current car .

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, arriving in the paddock Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Beyond the technical considerations, George Russell is convinced that Mercedes has the potential to battle for the role of second force this weekend. Furthermore, the English driver did not hide his hope of getting closer to Red Bull, who generally did not make city tracks one of his strong points.

Last year, despite an overall competitive car, Russell encountered one of the most negative weekends of his season, not only due to the contact with Mick Schumacher, but also in terms of performance, so much so that he was forced to use some extreme strategies in the intermediate-slick passage to try to recover from the bottom. The objective for 2023 is to be able to make the most of the car, continuing on that path of personal growth which saw him return to more convincing performances after a subdued period.

“Last year we had a very fast car, but unfortunately that weekend we weren’t able to make the most of it. But I think we are so close with Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin, with performance varying from weekend to weekend, we hope we can get closer to Red Bull on a high-load track. I think we are fighting for second position, but we have to be precise on every detail,” explained the Mercedes standard bearer.

George Russell, Mercedes W14 Photo by: Erik Junius

Given the construction work on the track, for this year it was decided to modify the layout of the track, with the removal of the four slow curves that passed under the grandstand in the third sector. In their place there is instead a straight of almost five hundred metres, which should help overtaking. For safety reasons, no DRS zone has been placed, but the pilots hope they will still guarantee greater maneuvering opportunities.

“I think it will make the race a little more interesting. Singapore is a fun circuit to drive on, but a little more difficult to race on. Historically, I think only turn five has offered overtaking opportunities, but now with the new turn sixteen there will be another chance. Also, it will be easier for us drivers from a physical point of view, it is the longest race of the season, the lap will be around nine seconds faster this year. It will be less fun in qualifying but more interesting for the race,” added the Briton.