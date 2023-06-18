Hamilton and Russell qualified fourth and fifth respectively in a chaotic wet qualifying at Montreal, in which the duo briefly risked missing out on Q2 due to ever-changing conditions.

Both will move up one place following the penalty of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, who originally finished second but was demoted for failing to meet the minimum time during the final red flag due to Oscar Piastri’s crash.

Earlier this month, both Mercedes drivers joined Max Verstappen on the podium in Spain, a result which instilled great confidence in Brackley, albeit on a track which in itself favors the characteristics of the W14.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Francois Tremblay

On a different track, less suited to the peculiarities of the Anglo-German car, Russell believes that both he and Hamilton have the race pace on their side to take both cars to the podium, which would mean beating Fernando Alonso at the very least.

“Fifth position [quarta dopo la penalizzazione di Hulkenberg] it’s a good starting point and I don’t see why we can’t fight again for a double podium,” said the Briton.

“We were very strong in terms of race pace [nelle FP2]. Ferrari looked surprisingly competitive in the long wheelbase, perhaps with some question marks over their fuel load. But yesterday in FP2 we were just a small step behind Verstappen, ahead of [Fernando] Alonso et al [Sergio] Perez. The signs are promising ahead of the race,” added Russell.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

In reality, fearing the arrival of rain in the late afternoon session on Friday, Mercedes had chosen to follow a different program than their rivals, anticipating the long runs in a phase in which the track was still quite dirty, while the rivals opted to ride more consistently in the final part of the session, with a more rubberized asphalt.

An element also underlined by Hamilton, who showed less optimism than Russell, however emphasizing his hope of being able to annoy the leading duo: “Yesterday [venerdì] we had a long run, but at the beginning of the session, when the track was much slower.

“I think the others did their long run about 45 minutes later. We’ll put ourselves to the test and see how it goes. Let’s hope our race pace is stronger than what we showed today, so hopefully we can fight with the two top riders, Alonso and Max. We hope to be able to put pressure on at least one of them”.