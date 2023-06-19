George Russell had started the Canadian Grand Prix with high expectations, especially after realizing in Barcelona that the new package brought to Monaco by Mercedes to evolve the W14 was working. But he found himself dealing with various unexpected events that led him to retire.

First a double contact with the barriers exiting turn 9 while he was intent on chasing Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin AMR23 which led him to come into the pits to change tires and a broken front wing, then a brake failure which definitively put an end to his race.

At the end of his race, Russell tried to analyze the many things that happened starting from the contact against the barriers that made his race uphill right from the start. A mistake of his, as he immediately admitted. An error of judgment on the response of the curbs of the chicane into which he crashed.

“I went a little wide at Turn 8. I knew I was going to hit the curb, but I didn’t expect the sausage-shaped curb to have such a violent response. Soon after, I was in the air. When I landed, I lost the rear of the car and I ended up against the wall. It all happened suddenly”.

“I honestly thought that after the impact I was forced to retire. I was surprised that I was able to continue. I was very close to retiring. I learned from the Silverstone experience not to stop too soon. But surely this retirement is a pill hard to swallow. But that’s how sport should be. A small mistake is enough to be punished.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, loses a tire in the pit lane Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After the double impact, Russell was able to return to the pits. This allowed the mechanics to change the nose and check that all the suspension hooks on the right side hadn’t suffered damage such as to force the English driver to retire. Everything seemed to be in his place, except for the convergence of the rear wheels affected by the impact with the guard rail. What really ruined George’s race was the brake setup the team chose before the race.

Mercedes thought that Russell was destined to race among the leaders, but with the accident he was forced to recover and find himself in traffic. This undermined the braking system, which was already quite stressed due to the nature of the Canadian track, and then forced it to retire.

“After the pit stop the car wasn’t 100%, but it was good enough to continue driving. I think the toe in the rear wheels was not quite right. We could still have finished in eighth position, but there was a lot traffic and we didn’t expect to be in that position at the start of the race. For this reason, we probably misconfigured the brakes.”

“I have to check with the team, but I’m pretty sure the brake problem was created by the traffic I was in and not because of the accident. I wasn’t expected to be in that situation and the brakes weren’t prepared for that.” “.

Damage and debris from a crash for George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“The team told me to pay attention to the brakes, but it all happened quite suddenly when it was too late. I think the problem with the brakes is that, once you pass a certain oxidation threshold, you can’t recover. no matter how much one manages to heal them. They can never be recovered”.

Russell, however, as an optimistic driver that he is, wanted to concentrate on the race pace seen also in Canada. The W14B is a car of another level compared to the version that raced in the first 5 races of the season and this bodes well for the rest of the season. But it is clear that this will not be enough: the goal of the driver and the team is not to reach second place, but to close the gap from Red Bull Racing and go back to fighting for victories and titles.

“Certainly our pace was promising. After Barcelona we did quite well here too and these are two very different tracks. This bodes well for the future. But of course, as a team we are looking for more than just second place We have to close the gap to Red Bull, but this shows that we are on the right track,” concluded Russell.