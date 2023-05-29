Russell looked like he could capitalize on a slow stop from Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and a delayed pit stop from Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari to switch to intermediates, to move up to third as rain pounded the principality in the final third of the race .

But after his pit stop to switch to intermediate tires on lap 55, Russell was distracted by a yellow flag caused by Lance Stroll and caught up with the Aston Martin driver on the Mirabeau run-off area.

This not only dropped Russell behind Ocon and teammate Lewis Hamilton, but as he rejoined the track he was hit by Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, costing the Briton a five-second penalty for an unsafe re-entry.

“I would really kick myself because third place was almost guaranteed,” Russell told Motorsport.com about his race. “There was a yellow flag, as soon as I touched the brakes the rear locked up and I followed Stroll on the escape route”.

“Probably this is the lesson that can be learned when you are not concentrated and make these mistakes. Arguably, if it hadn’t been for the yellow flag, I would have concentrated more. I wouldn’t have gone out and I wouldn’t have cost the team a comfortable third position”.

After the collision with Perez, Russell reported a strange behavior of the rear of his Mercedes W14.

But once the car settled down and the damage looked minimal, he suggested the team allow him to pass Hamilton to protect his lead over Leclerc, knowing his five-second penalty would be added after the finish.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I definitely damaged the car a bit. I wasn’t sure if I could continue, but the situation cleared up as the laps went by. I felt really uncomfortable in the car, but we were the fastest on the track at the time. So, I do not know what happened”.

“I was blocked by Ocon and Lewis, and Charles was closing in. I certainly didn’t intend to risk Lewis in conditions like that. But with those five-second penalty, if Charles had recovered, he could have been a good buffer.”

But with Leclerc not gaining ground, Russell followed Hamilton into fifth, finishing with a 10-second margin over the Ferrari man.

“In the end there was no need and I told the team: no obligation and no pressure from me and then as soon as I knew we were safe from Charles I took him home,” he added.

“But yeah, it’s a bitter disappointment when you do everything right 98% of the time, but that little mistake costs you everything.”