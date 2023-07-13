After Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri qualified second and third for the British GP, Russell correctly predicted after qualifying that the McLarens also had good race pace and that the orange cars would not fade away on Sunday.

In the end, Norris finished second after holding off Russell’s teammate Lewis Hamilton, while Oscar Piastri took fourth place after losing his confrontation with Hamilton after pitting before the Safety Car came on. .

Russell stressed that McLaren had already shown impressive speed at the previous race in Austria and admitted that Mercedes need to find some performance.

“I don’t see why they shouldn’t be up there now,” he said of the Woking team. “We come from the Red Bull Ring, which is a very different circuit from Silverstone. And on both occasions they have been a small step ahead of us.”

“So I don’t know how they came up with this performance. It was quite amazing. We don’t tend to focus too much on our competitors. We just need to keep focusing on ourselves.”

“It inspires us, because it makes us say it could be possible, but we have to try to raise the bar and find more performance and speed.”

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Hamilton admitted McLaren had a faster car than Mercedes at both the Austrian and British rounds.

“Yes, 100% and last week,” he said. “But this is the first time in a long time, and they deserved to do the performance they did, so we have to do a better job. Now they’ve done a better job than us.”

Hamilton was delighted that there are now more teams in contention: “I would say this is one of the most exciting times we’ve seen in the sport, where we’re finally starting to see the regulation bring the cars together.”

“You saw Williams was up there with Albon. Now it’s McLaren and Aston, so there are a lot of teams that come very, very close, with small gaps in qualifying, which is exactly what we need. I don’t see looking forward to seeing how the rest of the year unfolds.”