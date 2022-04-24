Mercedes leaves Imola with mixed feelings. On the one hand there is the satisfaction of having concluded an Emilia Grand Prix with an unexpected fourth place obtained by George Russell, on the other hand there is the dismay for a Lewis Hamilton who continues to struggle at the wheel of the W13 and today has suffered the shame of dubbing by Max Verstappen and then closed in an anonymous thirteenth position.

To date, the decision to choose Russell in place of Valtteri Bottas is proving to be the right decision on the part of the eight-time world champion team. The newcomer seems to adapt to a really complex car to drive, while the seven-time world champion cannot find the key to the problem.

Seeing Lewis stuck behind Gasly in the middle of the pack left many perplexed, especially if you compare the Mercedes leader’s painful race with that of the newcomer.

Of the 77 points obtained by the Brackley team so far, 49 have been brought by Russell who today, despite the satisfaction for a fourth place that no one would have predicted on the eve, underlined how urgent improvements are needed.

“In terms of results we are achieving the maximum and I am sure that these have represented an injection of confidence not only for me, but also for the whole team. In any case, we cannot achieve these results if we continue with this step “.

Russell then explained what the main problems of the W13 are at the moment. It is not only porpoising that makes life difficult for the Star riders, but also the difficulties of getting the tires to work in the right window.

“I had a great start, I don’t know what happened to Lewis, but we both suffered and when the car is not in the right tire use window it’s really hard to drive. On Friday it was 13 degrees and it was a nightmare ”.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“When the tires are in the right window it is really enjoyable to drive, excluding the hopping. It is a truly extreme situation, never experienced before, and I hope that all the teams struggling with this problem can find a solution because it is not easy for us riders to continue like this. For the first time I suffered from back and chest pains from porpoising ”.

Many have wondered if Russell’s best adaptation to this W13 is due to his three years at Williams. George admitted how, in all likelihood, driving not-quite-competitive cars helped him, but tried to gloss over when asked if he expected to be the leader of Mercedes in his debut year.

“Maybe the hardships I experienced during my time at Williams are helping me in some way. Lewis I am sure she will be back and is pushing me to always give it my all. I don’t feel comfortable in this situation because I know what he is capable of ”.

Russell then analyzed what happened in the race and said he was surprised to see how everyone preferred to delay the tire change to switch from intermediates to slicks when the track was dry on the line.

“I had asked to return to the pits three laps earlier than when we stopped, but no one had stopped yet and if I had, I would have found myself in the middle of the group behind all the other riders with the intermediates. I don’t know why no one has tried this gamble because for me the track was ready for slicks ”.

“We had a problem in the pit and weren’t able to make the adjustments I wanted to the front wing and I suffered from a lot of understeer. I had to adapt and I was ready to defend myself ”.