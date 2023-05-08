Fourth place is undoubtedly an encouraging result for Mercedes, not just for the mere result but for morale. The start of the weekend was a rollercoaster of rags to riches emotions

In Free Practice 1, the two Frecce Nere of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had respectively set the first and second best time ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, but in the afternoon session, with decidedly higher temperatures, the story was completely different. Hamilton had not hidden his disappointment, asserting that the W14 was “a kick in the stomach”, with sensations that recalled the failed W13.

Problems that then reappeared also in qualifying, with the seven-times world champion even eliminated in Q2, while George Russell was able to progress up to the last heat, then conquering the sixth position but also behind Kevin Magnussen and Pierre Gasly. In the race, the situation changed, with the W14 going out in the long run as on other occasions, enough to be able to get back into the fight with a Carlos Sainz in crisis.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A moment of difficulty exploited perfectly, attacking at the right time. An overtaking that George Russell defined as “satisfying”, also because it wouldn’t have been possible to do more: “It was a really satisfying race for us. To finish fourth on our own merits ahead of the Ferraris was really satisfying and we couldn’t have done more. Today was a more normal day for us after the difficulties in qualifying, but of course there is still work to be done to at least pass Aston Martin and close the gap to Red Bull,” explained the Briton.

“The battle with Carlos was really a lot of fun because it was, shall we say, a good move also because it required a lot of effort, as the track outside the ideal line was very dirty. I wasn’t sure how much grip there would be and if I would be able to finish the maneuver,” added Russell, before thanking his teammate who gave way at the express request of the team.

“I thank Lewis for letting me pass in those situations and allowing me to continue my race. Obviously, he was in a different position. At the moment we have an excellent relationship, we only want the best for the team and we are working hard to get it.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, and Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

As on other occasions, Mercedes went out in the latter part of the weekend after a difficult start. An assessment that Russell finds appropriate to describe the current situation of the Stella, above all because the car is difficult both to set up and to drive.

“Yes, I believe that assessment is correct. It’s probably because the car is quite challenging to drive at the moment. We have a lot to improve. Like I said, we know where we are at the moment, Imola is a new weekend, we will have some news on the car,” added Russell referring to the updates expected to come to Imola, including a new underbody and revised front suspension.

“Hopefully this is good. It won’t change the world for us in the short term, but hopefully it’s a step in the right direction.”