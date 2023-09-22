The second free practice session at Suzuka ended with a fifth place for George Russell, albeit almost seven tenths from the top. With Red Bull judged too distant and back to normal, the Briton still tried to see the glass half full, underlining that second place isn’t that far away.

Looking at the time rankings, in fact, the Mercedes driver is about three tenths behind Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, while the gap drops to two tenths compared to Lando Norris’s McLaren. On the eve of the race, the Stella manufacturer expected to be competitive, particularly in the first sector, given that the W14 often performed well in the fast corners. However, already at Silverstone we could see how the car, contrary to what the team expected, had lost something in the faster sections in favor of the slower ones, an aspect also highlighted by Lewis Hamilton today.

The partials, in fact, tell of a W14 a good six tenths away in the first half, also behind McLaren and Ferrari but in line with Alex Albon’s Williams. The gap is reduced, however, in the last sector, where Russell remained in line with the fastest times, only a few hundredths behind the best reference of the day. An interesting aspect is the step forward made in the transition between the medium and soft tyre, especially because on Fridays Mercedes is generally always looking for that something extra, that ideal window in which to be able to make the softer compound work.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

In Suzuka, however, a condition of poor grip was seen, highlighted by all the drivers, so the greater level of grip shown by the softer compound influenced this reference: “I think we have made a big step forward by switching from the medium tire to soft, which was a bit surprising even for ourselves. I think at the moment there won’t be a direct fight for the top of the grid, I think there are faster cars. Some may have more soft tires in qualifying than others. So there could also be some strategic changes in qualifying,” explained George Russell at the end of the first day of free practice.

“It was a halfway reasonable day, to be honest. The Red Bulls are back to normal, which I don’t think is a big surprise, they seem very, very fast. We are not too far from second position. I think there are two tenths of a gap. So it will be a good fight between Ferrari and Lando [Norris]. But there are also cars like Alex, who could surprise, as we often see in qualifying.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Russell remarked that at the moment, given the poor grip, there has been a rather marked degradation. The British driver herself reported excessive sliding of the rear in the first sector during the long run in FP1: “It seems that the degradation is high. It’s really strange at Suzuka, one of the best circuits in the world to drive, but this year it seems that the asphalt is particular and the cars slide. So it gave a bit of a strange feeling to all the drivers and this contributed to tire wear,” added the Mercedes representative before making a comparison with tracks that have new asphalt.

“When we go to tracks like Jeddah or Melbourne which have new asphalt, the grip is really high, even in Singapore in the resurfaced section, which is really fun for the drivers to drive. There isn’t much degradation from the tires there. Here, however, rubber consumption is truly notable. At the moment it seems closer to a three-stopper than a single one, to give an idea of ​​the situation. But I think that on Sunday there will be two stops for everyone. And we’ll see what happens.”