George Russell’s 2023 season has been full of ups and downs for now, between excellent performances and moments in which he collected less than he could have, where a pinch of frustration emerged. In fact, after a high-level start in which he managed to stand out by completing a few good races, from a certain moment onwards of the season he began to struggle more and more, especially in qualifying, what has often been one of the points in the past of strength of him.

This also put him in difficulty on Sunday and on several occasions he was unable to equalize the pace and results of his teammate, who instead made himself the protagonist of some exploits, albeit alternating with subdued moments.

During the race weekends before the summer break, Russell had repeatedly explained that there was something wrong with the feeling with the car, which was no longer the same one he felt at the beginning of the season, even if he tried to explain that it was not the fault of the updates take to the W14.

George Russell, Mercedes W14 Photo by: Erik Junius

However, despite a complex Friday and a race complicated by strategic choices, the English driver turned out to be the author of a good weekend at Zandvoort, also thanks to the set-up changes chosen between free practice and qualifying, as opposed to those of his team-mate of tunic. The changes made to Hamilton’s car took further confidence away from the seven-times world champion, while in Russell’s case they helped him secure a valuable third place on the grid.

Speaking on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix, Russell revealed that he had changed his approach to set-up with his engineering group after losing his way: “I probably lost my way a bit in the last few races before the pause,” he explained.

“This year [ho] exaggerated at times, which led to some performance degradation. I think we have concluded that in the last few races we have taken the wrong direction of the set-up. This compromised my confidence and my performance in qualifying, and perhaps we gave too much importance to the race.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Erik Junius

“But that’s why I was very happy with Zandvoort, because we changed our approach, focusing fully on qualifying and regaining my confidence. And after five laps back in the car, I felt like I had found my rhythm again.”

When asked by Motorsport.com how easy it is, with current generations of ground effect cars, to get lost in the tuning of the car, Russell tried to explain it with a comparison, emphasizing that it is more about refining what is instead of revolutionizing it: “Sometimes you have to recognize where the maximum potential is. And if you try to exceed that potential in a given race weekend, nine times out of ten you probably go backwards. We cannot reinvent the wheel in a race weekend. We have our package, we can modify it and put the icing on the cake.”

“But if you focus too much on trying to add two or three cherries, you risk ruining the cake altogether. Sometimes working harder but not smarter isn’t the right path.”

Mercedes mechanics work on the car ahead of the Italian Grand Prix Photo by: Uncredited

The main difficulty in identifying the right set-up lies in finding a good compromise between ground clearance and aerodynamic downforce generated in the various types of corner. The risk is that of having a car that is too stiff and difficult to drive, even on the curbs, to which is added the problem of roughness on the asphalt, which the cars digest differently.

“I think that with these generations of cars you always look for the best compromise. You have to be rather stiff and aggressive, which always comes to the detriment of driving. We pursued only one direction, thinking it would bear fruit, but it didn’t There are no guarantees that we have solved the problem. But I think we have a better idea of ​​how to react. We have not reinvented the wheel, but I feel we are on the right track,” explained Russell.