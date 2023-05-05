In the second year of the ground effect era, following other cars through traffic became more difficult as teams found ways to add downforce to their cars, making overtaking progressively more difficult.

Last week’s unspectacular Azerbaijan Grand Prix painfully highlighted the lack of overtaking on a street circuit that was once known for wild drag racing along its signature 2km straight.

Although racing has become more processional, the FIA ​​has decided to shorten the DRS zones in both Azerbaijan and this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, based on data from last year’s events.

Concerns about the reduction of DRS zones were raised at the Baku drivers’ meeting, but no changes were made and, according to Russell, last Sunday’s “tepid” race “speaks for itself”.

“I think we all misunderstood why they were shortened,” he said Thursday in Miami.

“None of us were consulted or asked for our opinion on this. And I think the Baku match speaks for itself. It is clear that in Baku it was too short.”

In addition, there has been less tire degradation in recent races, allowing most drivers to complete a single stop in Baku with a very long stint on the hard tyres.

The lack of strategic variants and tire degradation has reduced one of the most proven ways to promote overtaking.

As director of the GPDA, Russell wants to hold discussions with F1 and the FIA ​​to see what can be done to make racing more enjoyable.

“We will certainly talk about this with the FIA ​​and F1, because we want to be able to fight,” he said. “We want to be able to fight like we all did in karts, where there was no aerodynamics. This is the ultimate dream.”

“I think our sport took a turn for the better when these new cars were introduced, but now we have to take it a step further.”

Russell doesn’t want to see a knee-jerk reaction to the growing problem, but stressed that DRS isn’t the only factor at play.

Previously, world champion Max Verstappen highlighted the difficulty of following the cars through corners at low speeds due to the higher weight and stiffer suspension of the current cars.

“Eventually, we all want more exciting racing and there are probably some easier ways to achieve that in the near term,” added Russell. “As far as tire degradation, it was easy to make one stop in the last two races.”

“And when everyone is pushing hard, the races are less exciting. Obviously with the DRS we went in the wrong direction. There should never be an impulsive reaction, but we all talked about it before the Baku race and then the race turned out to be boring as we all expected, so…”.

“Obviously, we are pushing Pirelli to supply a good and consistent tyre. And when it is difficult to manage the tyres, the riders, myself included, don’t like it.”

“But in an ideal world you have a very strong tyre, which decays at a certain point and means that we have to make a few more pit stops and give ourselves a few different opportunities.”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz believes drivers should put more effort into trying to make their voices heard given the near unanimity on the matter.

“We haven’t been asked to talk about it and it hasn’t come up in meetings or one of the major committees that you have,” he said. “We are trying to get drivers more involved in these commissions, because I think F1 or the FIA ​​is missing a bit of our feedback.”

“Maybe we’re not doing a good enough job to be there and give feedback.”

“Eventually, the ones who know what’s going on are us and I think we all start to feel the same thing, which is usually creating an idea of ​​what’s going on.”

