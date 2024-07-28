After George Russell’s incredible victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, the unthinkable happened: the British driver was disqualified by the race stewards for having breached Article 4.1 of the FIA ​​Formula 1 technical regulations.

During the FIA ​​checks after the Grand Prix, the number 63 Mercedes W15, that of Russell, was found to be underweight (796.5 kilograms against the minimum 798 kilograms required by the regulations).

Jo Bauer, FIA technical delegate, first found the anomaly by weighing the car on both FIA scales, which gave the same result. He then informed the race stewards who summoned a team representative.

The latter, according to the official document released by the stewards, confirmed that the measurement made by the FIA ​​is correct and that all the required procedures were carried out correctly.

Mercedes also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine mistake by the team. For this reason, the stewards were able to confirm the infringement of Article 4.1 of the technical regulations and thus applied the standard sanction for such an infringement, namely disqualification.

Mercedes has the right to appeal the stewards’ decision, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA ​​Technical Regulations.

With the disqualification of George Russell, victory passes into the hands of Lewis Hamilton. The 7-time world champion thus wins the second Grand Prix of his season after the first one that came on his home turf, in Silverstone, a few weeks ago. It is the 105th victory of his career, which adds to an already exceptional list of victories.

Oscar Piastri also gained a position, second, and Charles Leclerc, who thus gave Ferrari an unexpected podium after the tiring race at Spa-Francorchamps and the disappointment of not having made the most of the great pole he took home in yesterday’s qualifying.

Max Verstappen, therefore, becomes fourth ahead of Lando Norris, fifth, and Carlos Sainz, sixth. Sergio Perez also gains a position, seventh, and author of a race to forget after starting from second place. Fernando Alonso brings the first Aston Martin to eighth place ahead of the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

Racing Bulls also earns a point, with Daniel Ricciardo entering the points zone precisely because of Russell’s disqualification. For the Australian, tenth place and a step closer to what could be his new seat starting from Zandvoort: that of Red Bull.

Just minutes after the release of the official document with which the stewards disqualified George Russell from the Belgian Grand Prix, Mercedes published the words of their team principal Toto Wolff.

“We clearly made a mistake and we need to make sure we learn from it. We will move forward, assessing what happened and understanding what went wrong. To lose a double is frustrating and we can only apologise to George, who had a great race.”

“Lewis is clearly promoted to the front, he was the fastest driver on a two-stop strategy and is a worthy winner of the race. Despite the disqualification, there are several positives that we take home from this weekend. We have a fast car, which this weekend proved to be the best, and it did so again today despite having two different strategies. Only a few months ago this would have been impossible.”

“Now we will focus on the summer break, which we arrive at with three wins in the last four races. We will try to return from this break fresher and with the aim of maintaining this very positive performance trajectory”, concluded Wolff.