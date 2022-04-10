Raise your hand if you expected to see George Russell and Mercedes take second place in the drivers ‘and constructors’ rankings after the first three races on the eve of the start of the season and after the two test sessions in Barcelona and Bahrain. .

And instead, also thanks to the disastrous reliability of Red Bull, the English talent and the eight-time world champion team managed to place themselves behind Charles Leclerc and Ferrari, albeit with a margin that makes it clear what is the current gap between the W13 and the F1-75.

Although the latest creature of the Brackley team is still far from technical maturity, in the race Mercedes managed to be the third force and thanks to a bit of luck Russell managed to get his first podium with the colors of the new team.

“We were able to capitalize on the misfortunes of the others and have some luck with the safety car,” declared a very satisfied George immediately after the end of the race. “This podium is the result of the hard work they are doing in the factory to try to get back to the top.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Russell then wanted to dedicate this third place to all the men and women of the team who are doing everything to solve the problems of a W13 still difficult to tame, but he recognized how it will take some time to be able to get to the same level of Red Bull and Ferrari.

“Let’s not give up anything, we will continue to fight. We started the weekend back, but we are here, on the podium. We must continue like this. We will get there in a few races. I think it will take some time to get Ferrari and Red Bull back. They are on another level than us, but we are Mercedes and we have to keep fighting ”.

Russell then talked about the current situation in the standings and made no secret of his amazement when he saw his name in second place behind championship leader Charles Leclerc.

“We must be proud of the work we have done. As I have already said, at the beginning of this weekend we were the fifth force on the field behind also McLaren and Alpine, and at the end of this race we managed to get on the podium and we are second in the championship. It’s crazy to even think so ”.

“You have to be there at the end of the race to get the points. In the end, it is the results that count, not just the pace ”.

George, finally, wanted to throw a jab at those who considered this his first real podium in Formula 1 and not the second place obtained in the “non-race” of Spa-Francorchamps last year.

“Spa 2021 was my first real podium” he replied laughing, “I don’t care what others say!”.