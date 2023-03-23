Not even 10 years ago, when Mercedes had yet to open its dominant cycle in Formula 1, the Brackley team would have ever imagined waiting with such trepidation for a sort of B version of its single-seater. And, what’s more, after just 2 races disputed.

First the W13, an ambitious project which however put an end to the long dominance of the German team, then the reiteration with the name W14, built under the same concepts as its ancestor and, just like the W13, wrong from the start.

Although Mercedes showed more comforting performances in Jeddah than Sakhir, coming close to the podium with the always positive George Russell, the wait is all for the start of the European Formula 1 season which will take place in Imola in the final part of the month of May with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (May 21), when Mercedes should bring the first updates of the plan that will revolutionize at least part of the concepts on which the W14 was designed.

“Maybe they’ll make it to Imola,” said George Russell. “Maybe you can do it a little earlier, but I think you’re always a little cautious about taking things to a city track.”

“We just have to weigh the options. With the mistakes we’ve made, we’re not going to rush things unless we’re absolutely 120% sure it’s the right one.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“And obviously, the longer you wait, the more impact you can have because of the steepness of the development, so we have to weigh the pros and cons.”

“We want to win races this year, that’s our goal. Of course we’d like to fight for the championship, but Red Bull are doing an excellent job.

The gap they have to the rest of the field is bigger than we’ve seen in F1 for six, seven or eight years now, so it’s really impressive.”

According to Russell Mercedes has made considerable progress in Jeddah and in the right direction. Certainly not to catch up with the elusive Red Bull, but improvements linked to the flying lap, which led Russell to start from the second row of the grid, taking advantage of the 10-position penalty that Charles Leclerc had on his shoulders, but also on the race pace.

“We’ve definitely taken a step in the right direction,” said Russell. “I think that, above all, we have made the most of the potential of the car.”

“We had some really strong qualifying, which was really pleasant. I was very happy to be back in P4 on the road, because it seemed to me that it was the best possible. And I enjoyed it.”

“I felt the car very well. And we know we have other performances to extrapolate for the next races,” concluded the Mercedes driver.

Mike Elliott, technical director of Mercedes, spoke after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix held last weekend and clarified what is the process that the team is following to try to quickly change the situation of an already failing project.

“The engineers are busy studying the aerodynamics, the shape of the car, things like the geometry of the bellies, the geometry of the bottom, because maybe we missed some tricks? But we are also looking into the world of simulation: we are aiming for things right, we’re pushing aerodynamics in the right direction, we’re looking at the mechanical set-up of the car.”

In short, not a work that starts from a blank sheet, but with various features erased. We need to remedy a grotesque situation not so much in the results, but in the choices made that have led an exceptional team to make the same mistake 2 times in a row. And, as said by Toto Wolff – with great honesty – these are mistakes that must not be made.