George Russell was undoubtedly one of the great protagonists of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver took the tenth podium finish of his Formula 1 career, but it’s how he achieved this result that offers a great postcard of the W14’s growth.

The Briton had experienced a complicated qualifying, complete with contact with his teammate Lewis Hamilton, for whom he had also received a reprimand, and therefore found himself eliminated at the end of Q2 and forced to start from 12th on the starting grid .

Since the traffic lights went out, however, he was very aggressive and then showed a truly remarkable pace throughout the race which, as mentioned, confirms the goodness of the new technical package introduced by the Brackley team last week, on the occasion of the Monaco Grand Prix .

Also because there is one aspect that must be underlined: George started behind Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, but his comeback was much more peremptory and in fact under the checkered flag he got the better of the Mexican driver.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Arriving at the usual interviews, he didn’t hide that he particularly enjoyed his race, even giving his team a caress: “I’m surprised, no doubt. Congratulations to the team, because they gave me a great car today. Starting 12th and To finish 3rd is a really great result. It really is something beyond what we had hoped for today,” Russell said into Nico Rosberg’s microphone just before stepping onto the podium.

When asked to give an opinion on the updates to his car, he added: “The sensations have undoubtedly improved and, if we look at the lap times, we have always been much faster than the Ferraris and Aston Martins. With more downforce aerodynamically we put the car in a better window and that got us onto the podium.”

