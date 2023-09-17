Mercedes stands out among the Singapore mix. Already on Friday the Anglo-German team had demonstrated that it could carve out a leading role by entering the challenge in the top area of ​​the standings, underlining however that the work during the night would be fundamental to understand how to make the most of the soft tyre.

On a highly loaded track, the W14 managed to secure an excellent and important front row thanks to George Russell, who continues the positive streak with which he recovered after a subdued period, both on the flying lap and in the race. The Englishman explained that at the basis of this personal rebirth there is also a work of simplification in the search for set-ups, with a different approach from that followed in the central part of the world championship.

All these elements put together helped him to conquer second position, about seven hundredths behind the top, but with the knowledge that the seven thousandths thanks to which the Briton was able to beat Charles Leclerc could prove fundamental in view of the race.

Top three qualifiers George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, pole man Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Ferrari led all three testing sessions, confirming its position in qualifying, while Red Bull struggled to find balance with its RB19, suffering with both cars exiting in Q2, something that has never happened before. first in the season. With McLaren and Aston Martin in the mix, Mercedes took advantage of the situation and now believes it has the opportunity to challenge Prancing Horse for its first victory of the season thanks to a different tire strategy.

Speaking after qualifying, Russell said he was very happy with this weekend as a whole and had great confidence in the car. The team did a great job with the strategy,” he said.

“We are on a different strategy compared to everyone else. Tomorrow we will have an extra set of medium tyres, which no one around us has. So, getting to Q3 and being on the front row with a strategic advantage tomorrow is an exciting experience “.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

“I feel good and have a lot of confidence in the car, which is a fantastic feeling on a street circuit. We are in second position, close to first, I can’t wait to get on track tomorrow. We can definitely fight to win. We know that Ferrari is always fast on city tracks, particularly on the C5 tyre, while Red Bull is in a road and away situation, but even on a normal weekend we would have been in third position with the opportunity to fight for the podium . Now we fight for victory.”

Russell explained that as tire degradation during Friday’s practice sessions appeared quite marked, he believes that set of averages could prove useful ahead of the race should the strategy switch to two stops: “I think it will be very close between one and two stops. With our medium tires we can put Ferrari in difficulty and try to force them to make mistakes to get the upper hand, so that’s what we’re hoping for.”