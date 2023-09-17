He led as a protagonist and came close to achieving a sensational feat, but George Russell will return home from Singapore with a handful of flies. The Mercedes driver had set up his race to attack the Ferraris and go with a two-stop strategy, but at the start he found himself behind both Reds and this complicated his plans.

After the first pit stop he fell behind poleman Carlos Sainz, but the Spaniard was very good at managing his pace to extend the life of his hard tyres. With just under 20 laps to go, however, the Briton had the opportunity to try to mix up the cards: a Virtual Safety Car which convinced the Brackley team to let both him and Lewis Hamilton return to the pits, who found themselves in fifth and sixth position, but with a set of fresh medium tires available against the rather worn hard ones of those in front.

A move that was paying dividends, because the W14s easily got rid of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari when they reached it and with a few steps to go they showed up in the wake of Sainz’s Ferrari and Lando Norris’s McLaren. And it was here that the Spaniard had a brilliant idea, keeping the MCL60 in the DRS area to help Lando defend himself.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, collides with George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In this situation, unfortunately, Russell lost his head and made a mistake: not finding the gap to pass Norris, he exaggerated and ended up hitting a wall just a few bends from the finish line, ending his race against the barriers and throwing third place to the wind. place. It is no coincidence that his first thought once he arrived at the ritual interviews was to apologize to his team.

“Such a long race, a physical race. It was difficult to maintain concentration when Carlos did a great job, not allowing us to adopt the alternative strategy. If I had managed to pass Lando when I had the opportunity, I think we would have managed to even pass Carlos and win the race. And then, on the last lap, a millimeter lapse in concentration and the game is over. I’m sorry for the whole team”, said Russell.

Then he continued by underlining his regret for not having taken advantage of a weekend in which he and his car had shown themselves in great shape: “It was a really demanding race, the tires were dropping and you were pushing yourself to the limit. That’s how they should be racing: if you make a small mistake, you end up suffering damage. It’s a shame after such a great weekend. The car was fantastic, qualifying was great, the race was fantastic, we were brave with the strategy. I feel like I let myself and the team down. It’s tough, but we’ll make up for it,” he concluded.

