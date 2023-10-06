The return to Qatar gave a rather treacherous qualifying to all the protagonists of the Formula 1 grid. The new asphalt offers a very different grip compared to the surface that was present in Lusail until two years ago. Furthermore, it was very dirty, so it wasn’t at all easy to find the right feeling and best prepare the tires for the fast lap.

Just ask two big names like Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez, who even found themselves eliminated in Q2, or the two McLaren standard bearers, who had to deal with the track limits that put them behind on the grid: Lando Norris was second, but he even found himself without a time, while his teammate Oscar Piastri had inherited third position, only to then see himself dropped to sixth place.

In this scenario, however, there are also those who can be satisfied with the work they have completed and this is the case of George Russell. Even with a gap of more than four tenths from Max Verstappen’s pole position, the Mercedes driver finished third fastest and then gained the front row thanks to Norris’s penalty. A result that surprised the Briton, who admitted that he would not have expected it.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“It was a very complicated day for everyone, because the new asphalt is very slippery and there was also a lot of wind, therefore a lot of sand on the track. In qualifying the conditions were totally different compared to free practice and it was fun, then we went much better than we expected,” Russell said immediately after getting out of his W14.

The curious thing is that when he gave this interview he did not yet know about the McLaren penalty, which he had therefore indicated as a great threat to the race. Thinking about Sunday, therefore, he shifted focus to the favorable situation against the Ferraris, which are the rival single-seaters in the race for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship. And the third place inherited from Lewis Hamilton, the balance is decidedly favorable compared to the Reds, who only have Charles Leclerc fifth.

“The McLarens are really fast at the moment, while Verstappen and Red Bull are obviously in a category of their own. Our fight at the moment is with Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship, so we have to try to be consistent and attack “, he concluded.