Among the objectives of Formula 1 is to make the sport increasingly sustainable, also collaborating with its partners, including Pirelli. This is why the Italian company is working hard to create tires that do not require the use of tyrewarmers before being mounted on the cars, which requires a great deal of effort behind the scenes.

A complex challenge, because it was necessary to completely redesign the structure of the tyres, which must now be capable of withstanding the efforts with low pressures coming out of the pits, but also to avoid overheating when the tire has stabilized entering the correct operating range. As quantified by Pirelli, this step could lead to an increase in pressure estimated at between 8 and 10 psi, which is why running with multiple prototypes during testing is a key element.

Pirelli has already completed the first tests with conflicting indications from the riders and the teams. On the one hand, there are those who were impressed overall by their behaviour, but on the other, however, there are also those who wanted to underline the safety risks, especially in the warm-up phase on the track. However, there are also other elements that will have to be taken into consideration in view of the vote to be held next month after the British Grand Prix, in which it will be decided whether or not to adopt non-preheated tyres.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Among these, one of the elements under the magnifying glass revolves around the impact they will have on racing, as they could limit the opportunities in terms of strategy. Over the years, given the difficulty of overtaking on the track, the undercut has become increasingly central for the engineers at the wall, providing a valid alternative for gaining a position on the opponents. With the farewell to tyrewarmers, however, the risk is that this possibility will disappear, because the tires will not offer maximum grip right from the first moments after leaving the pits.

On some tracks, with hotter temperatures or more demanding high-energy corners, this warm-up process could happen quickly, while on other tracks it could take longer, affecting the possibility of being able to overtake other cars after the pit stop. Mario Isola explained that detailed simulations are currently underway together with Formula 1 to understand what the influence of the failure to preheat the tires could be.

“The priority for us is safety and we will not supply any tire that is not safe. But the performance is important and in this analysis we also need to understand what the impact is, not only in heating but also in terms of the level of degradation, grip peak and this type of element,” said the manager of Pirelli Motorsport.

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

“We have to simulate, together with the FIA ​​and F1, some races and race situations to see what the strategies are and so on. It is possible that we will find that everyone goes towards a single stop for many reasons. When we talk about strategy, it is about a mix of factors. It’s tire degradation, time lost in the pit lane and difficulty overtaking, because obviously traffic has a different influence on strategy. We always have to look at the full package, because it’s not only the tire makes the difference on a car and on a circuit”.

If the tires took more time to reach their potential, the undercut element could be lost: it could be argued that, in any case, those who have tires with an extra lap behind them could be able to take advantage of this by attacking those just out of the pits. A position that finds elements in its favour, but it is also true that those who have tried this particular type of tire have added that, in reality, in some cases a few corners are enough to bring the tires up to temperature, even if the value depends on the track in examination.

For this reason, in the various tests carried out between the end of 2022 and the first part of 2023, Pirelli also carefully monitored the sectors exiting the pits, in order to have detailed references on the times necessary to bring the tires to a good level of performance: “I know that the pilots are not happy because this is a big change and they will have to change their approach. We know that if the undercut no longer works, the situation will be different. For this reason, for example, during our development tests we are monitoring also the exit sectors, split by split, to understand what the difference is in terms of seconds per lap or seconds per sector. We are trying to collect as much data as possible to provide useful information for making a decision”, added the Italian engineer.

A member of the Haas team at work, in a corridors with stacks of tires in the warmers Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

According to Isola, it is unrealistic to think that a tire that does not need to be preheated has the same performance as one that is instead prepared using tyrewarmers: “If the goal is to have a tire without a cover that works exactly like the currently, it is not possible. I tell you it’s impossible.”

“But it’s not just impossible for us, it’s impossible for anyone, because if you go out with a cold tire, you can’t have the same grip you have now with a 70 degree temperature. Maybe just one corner is enough in Bahrain, because the asphalt is very aggressive, the temperature is high and the layout helps put energy into the tyre. But in Monaco it will take more. In Spielberg it will take more. So it’s a different approach.”

Considerations that will also be explored in the Silverstone test where Red Bull, Williams and Haas will race and which will then flow into next month’s vote in which the FIA, Pirelli, the teams and drivers with whom a decision will be made on the use of the new tires in the season 2024.