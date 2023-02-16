Doing more than last year will be difficult, but expectations for the Alpine A523 are high. In 2022, the Enstone team was able to bring the French brand to fourth place in the Formula 1 constructors’ standings, so a really important step would be needed to try to attack the top three in the class.

However, the CEO of the Renault Group, Luca De Meo, was keen to underline that if he brought the Alpine brand to the Circus, it is because he believes that competing at the highest level is synonymous with its history. “I can’t wait for the 2023 Formula 1 season to get underway and look forward to seeing the team continue its impressive journey to the top of the grid,” said De Meo.

“Since the Alpine name entered Formula 1, I have seen clear and tangible progress, which is the end result of the passion, determination and dedication of every single member of staff contributing to the success of the team. This often reminds me why I decided to include Alpine in Formula 1. It’s because, ultimately, it belongs to that world and rightly so,” he added.

The Italian manager then drew attention to the importance for the brand of having two transalpine riders such as Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, which gives even more of a French identity to the project.

“With 2023, another chapter in Alpine’s history begins and, this year, we make history with two French drivers representing our brand. We’ll see what the season brings us, of course. Me and all of Groupe Renault are thrilled to the idea of ​​following progress closely”.

Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

On the other hand, Laurent Rossi, CEO of the Alpine brand, spoke of the more concrete objectives. The idea is to confirm at least last year’s fourth place, but trying to improve on the results obtained, to take another step forward towards the final goal, which is to fight for the World Championship.

“In 2023 I absolutely want to see a team that continues to progress. We finished last season strong with a well deserved fourth place in the constructors’ championship, an improvement on our fifth place finish the previous season. It is clear that our trajectory and momentum are growing and it is important to continue on this path,” said Rossi.

“Fourth place again is the minimum target, but this time we have to do it with more strength and by that I mean more podium finishes, fewer retirements and more points. We are hitting the development targets of our 100 race plan and we have greater understanding of the new regulations as we head into the new year.”

“The respective teams led by Otmar (Szafnauer), Pat (Fry), Matt (Harman) and Bruno (Famin), between Enstone and Viry, have done a tremendous amount of preparation work and I am looking forward to seeing the A523 on track.”

He too then wanted to dwell on the tandem formed by Ocon and Gasly, however talking more about the great talent that he believes both of his riders have than their nationality.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine Photo by: Alpine

“The driver line-up is definitely a hot topic, not just for Formula 1 fans, but for sports fans in general, in France but not only. For me, it’s a fantastic pairing, one of the strongest on the grid, which combines natural talent with experience and ambition”.

“Esteban has been with the team for a number of years and has always been consistent and reliable. Pierre, on the other hand, is about to start a new chapter in his career and for both of them working together to grow the team will be a wonderful opportunity.”

“Teamwork will be key to our success and I expect high levels of commitment, maturity and chemistry from across the team to help achieve our goals.”

Undeniably, entry into Formula 1 has increased the visibility of the brand. This too is an aspect that shouldn’t be underestimated, given that little by little Alpine is becoming more and more known as a brand, even in parts of the world where it was almost unknown. Furthermore, there is also starting to be an important technological transfer to road cars as well.

“We have seen the brand awareness of the Alpine brand grow beyond belief since we entered Formula 1 in 2021. We are always looking for ways to work side by side and transfer the technologies and ideas from the top category of motorsport to the production cars of the daily life”.

“The A110 R, the most radical Alpine of all time, is a great example of the bridges we build between Formula 1 and production cars. In 2023, what’s exciting is the Formula 1 calendar and the ability to explore new markets. Of course, there are three races in the United States this year and it is very stimulating for us to learn more about that market,” concluded Rossi.

