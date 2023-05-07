A 2022 closed as fourth force in the Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship after a good duel – but, above all, won – with McLaren and the great winter hopes of being able to take that extra step towards approaching the three top teams, therefore Red Bull, Ferraris and Mercedes.

Instead Alpine, since the Sakhir tests, has found itself not only having not gained ground against the best, but also having been overtaken by Aston Martin, a team in deep crisis last year and now already a revelation for 2023 thanks to a acquisition campaign of engineers and technicians that immediately paid off, sublimated by the talent of Fernando Alonso who arrived from Enstone.

A real joke that Alpine did not expect. Fourth place in the World Championship is now a chimera, although the latest updates from England have made the single-seater A523s more performing.

The fifth and eighth times obtained in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix by Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon prove it, but the leaders of the French manufacturer are furious. In particular Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, who in the last few hours has entrusted his own outlet to Canal+, the famous transalpine broadcaster.

Rossi didn’t use metaphors, beating about the bush or – said in the most “pop” Italian way – supercazzole. The team is a disappointment. At least in this first part of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

“It’s disappointing, it’s really negative. This year has started with bad performances and results. It’s very evident. Our position in the standings is not worthy of the resources we spend, and we are quite far, not to say very far, from final goal for this year”.

Laurent Rossi, Alpine F1 Team CEO Photo by: Erik Junius

That’s not all, because then Alpine’s managing director increased an already abundant dose with other vitriolic statements that directly affect the pedestal on which the top management of the team itself works. Rigor is lacking, results are lacking, but even the management itself, even defined as amateurish, is leaking from all sides.

“I’m noticing not only an obvious lack of performance and rigor in the results, but also potentially a state of mind that isn’t up to the past standards of this team. I didn’t like the first GP, because there’s It was a lot of amateurism that led to a result that was mediocre, bad”.

To err is human, but to persevere is diabolical. According to Rossi, the team has made mistakes without learning from them. It is no coincidence that some of these have been repeated over time, the result of an omission of responsibility that makes the current situation unacceptable.

“And the last race in Baku was tremendously similar to the one in Bahrain and this is not acceptable. You are allowed to make mistakes, it’s a fundamental principle, you learn from your mistakes. But you have to learn, and when you make the same mistakes 2 times means that you haven’t learned and that you don’t take responsibility. This is not acceptable,” concluded Rossi.