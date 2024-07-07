The British Grand Prix has been present in the Formula 1 World Championship calendar since 1950, an edition that was the first race officially valid for the newborn Championship and which took place on the Silverstone circuit with the victory of Nino Farina on Alfa Romeo. In 2020, two editions were held, one of which was renamed F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Roll of Honour British GP

1950 – Silverstone: Nino Flour (Alfa Romeo)

1951 – Silverstone: Jose Froilan Gonzalez (Ferrari)

1952 – Silverstone: Alberto Askari (Ferrari)

1953 – Silverstone: Alberto Askari (Ferrari)

1954 – Silverstone: Jose Froilan Gonzalez (Ferrari)

1955 – Aintree: Stirling Moss (Mercedes)

1956 – Silverstone: Juan Manuel Fangio (Ferrari)

1957 – Aintree: Tony Brooks/Stirling Moss (Vanwall)

1958 – Silverstone: Peter Collins (Ferrari)

1959 – Aintree: Jack Brabham (Cooper)

1960 – Silverstone: Jack Brabham (Cooper)

1961 – Aintree: Wolfgang by Trips (Ferrari)

1962 – Aintree: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1963 – Silverstone: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1964 – Brands Hatch: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1965 – Silverstone: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1966 – Brands Hatch: Jack Brabham (Brabham)

1967 – Silverstone: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1968 – Brands Hatch: Jo Siffert (Lotus)

1969 – Silverstone: Jackie Stewart (Matra)

1970 – Brands Hatch: Jochen Rindt (Lotus)

1971 – Silverstone: Jackie Stewart (Tyrrell)

1972 – Brands Hatch: Emerson Fittipaldi (Lotus)

1973 – Silverstone: Peter Revson (McLaren)

1974 – Brands Hatch: Jody Scheckter (Tyrrell)

1975 – Silverstone: Silverstone: Emerson Fittipaldi (McLaren)

1976 – Brands Hatch: Niki Praise (Ferrari)

1977 – Silverstone: James Hunt (McLaren)

1978 – Brands Hatch: Carlos Reutemann (Ferrari)

1979 – Silverstone: Clay Boys (Williams)

1980 – Brands Hatch: Alan Jones (Williams)

1981 – Silverstone: John Watson (McLaren)

1982 – Brands Hatch: Niki Praise (McLaren)

1983 – Silverstone: Alain Prost (Renault)

1984 – Brands Hatch: Niki Praise (McLaren)

1985 – Silverstone: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1986 – Brands Hatch: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1987 – Silverstone: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1988 – Silverstone: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1989 – Silverstone: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1990 – Silverstone: Alain Prost (Ferrari)

1991 – Silverstone: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1992 – Silverstone: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1993 – Silverstone: Alain Prost (Williams)

1994 – Silverstone: Damon Hill (Williams)

1995 – Silverstone: Johnny Herbert (Benetton)

1996 – Silverstone: Jacques Villeneuve (Williams)

1997 – Silverstone: Jacques Villeneuve (Williams)

1998 – Silverstone: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

1999 – Silverstone: David Coulthard (McLaren)

2000 – Silverstone: David Coulthard (McLaren)

2001 – Silverstone: Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)

2002 – Silverstone: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2003 – Silverstone: Rubens Barrichello (Ferrari)

2004 – Silverstone: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2005 – Silverstone: Juan Pablo Montoya (McLaren)

2006 – Silverstone: Fernando Alonso (Renault)

2007 – Silverstone: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2008 – Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2009 – Silverstone: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2010 – Silverstone: Mark Webber (Red Bull)

2011 – Silverstone: Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

2012 – Silverstone: Mark Webber (Red Bull)

2013 – Silverstone: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2014 – Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 – Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes)

2016 – Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 – Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 – Silverstone: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2019 – Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 – Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 – Silverstone (GP F1-70): Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 – Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2022 – Silverstone: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

2023 – Silverstone: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2024 – Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)