The Azerbaijan Grand Prix It has been present in Formula 1 since 2017 even if the circuit that hosts it, the city circuit of the capital Bakumade its debut in the World Championship a year earlier, bringing back the name of European Grand Prix.



Roll of Honor Baku

2016 – Baku (European GP): Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2017 – Baku: Daniel Richard (Red Bull)

2018 – Baku: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 – Baku: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2021 – Baku: Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2022 – Baku: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 – Baku: Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2024 – Baku: Oscar Plates (McLaren)