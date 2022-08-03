The governing body has promised to impose stricter tests as a direct consequence of Guanyu Zhou’s crash at the British GP in which the Chinese driver’s Alfa Romeo roll hoop failed after the car overturned and the impact with the asphalt with a force higher than expected.

Since then Alfa Romeo has been working closely with the FIA ​​and the other teams have also been consulted and asked for feedback on potential changes in the drafting of the regulations.

The topic will be discussed in a specially convened meeting of the FIA ​​technical advisory committee, led by the head of the single-seaters Nikolas Tombazis.

One of the possible results could be the abandonment of the pin design so far permitted by the regulations. Alfa Romeo is the only team that uses it in 2022.

Any changes to the rules must be confirmed as soon as possible to allow teams to have sufficient time to ensure their 2023 frames comply with the most stringent tests. However, a complication could be that some teams have considered reusing 2022 frames to save financial resources, while now they will have to adapt.

Speaking at the recent French GP, Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux confirmed that the Swiss team has worked closely with the FIA.

“The analysis is still ongoing, we have been working from day one with the FIA ​​to try to reconstruct the accident and evaluate everything in the best possible way”, he declared when asked by Motorsport.com about the progress made “.

Alfa Romeo C42 of Zhou Guanyu after the accident Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It is not an easy task given the forces involved. The internal investigations are not yet fully concluded, so I will not reveal anything. If anyone reveals anything, it will be the FIA.”

“In the meantime, the FIA ​​has asked all teams to provide feedback, imposing different loads on their respective roll hoops, to potentially understand where there is room for improvement.”

“The loads imposed by the rules provide for some vectors in which it is necessary to apply a force on the front and rear part of the roll hoop which, potentially, is no longer adequate for the type of accident we have had where the car slides and therefore subjected to an impact. flat rather than a vertical one “.

“So there may be some changes in the future, but I think the FIA ​​will speak up before the summer break with new recommendations and additional tests. We need to see what they will get from the feedback from all the teams.”

McLaren technical director James Key acknowledged that the forces involved in Zhou’s crash were unprecedented.

“I realize that it is very complicated to try to derive load cases from this situation, but the FIA ​​is working hard to help the teams come up with a new test.”

“It was a pretty scary situation, with a number of unique conditions, and anything like this will always lead to new conclusions from a safety perspective, and this is exactly what the teams and the FIA ​​are discussing for the next. year”.

“I suspect that, as has been said, we will have some form of additional lateral load test or something similar that we will have to pass by 2023.”