There are curses that are nice to have. That of Ferrari is to not be able to have only smiles under his roof. John Elkann smiles, only partially starched for the occasion. Fred Vasseur smiles, who we know has lifted a weight (better: a pressure) from his shoulders. Leclerc smiles at the end of a weekend of self-criticism. Carlos Sainz does not smile, who instead turns the criticism covertly outside himself, but still within the team.

The last syllable of ‘motorsport’

There is all, please, the disappointment of the Madrid son of art. In Austria the SF23 has recovered the role of second force – and some premises to keep it – and the only one not to take advantage of it is him. Protagonist of a capital weekend, with an unacknowledged podium as always in the sprint race and one he missed in the long race. Mind you, the duel against Perez was one of the pearls of a GP that mustn’t disappear from the calendar because it is a guarantee of entertainment. But I bet my last Euro (the penultimate one, go) that against Verstappen it would have lasted much less. Besides being feverish, Sergio didn’t exactly follow the best known and most profitable technique to move to the Red Bull Ring. I’m not a rider, but in DRS time it’s well known that you don’t need to be seen from all sides when braking into Turn 3 (which would be the second, but they persist in defining the small bend to the right that precedes it as a ‘curve’ ) when it is convenient to take the slipstream and attack the next braking. In all cases, Carlitos’ defense was exemplary. Especially since he had nothing to lose. After all, if his defense was splendid, but in the end in vain, the same could be said of his teammate’s unrealistic attacks on Verstappen’s Red Bull in the first lap. However, if they didn’t try, what would the last syllable of the word ‘motorsport’ be for?

The reasons for the double pit stop

The reality is that Verstappen does what he wants in this world championship, including imposing a totally unwanted final pit stop on the team (there are always risks involved) to go and take the fastest lap point. I doubt he will need it, unless he intends to go on vacation between Singapore and Abu Dhabi. We saw a very nice Ferrari, and even if Spielberg doesn’t look much like Canada, I don’t think it’s a coincidence, if only for the acceleration and braking sequence of the first sector. But even if officially reborn, Ferrari suffered for example from the drop in temperatures on Saturday. While Max, we fear, could have mounted concrete compounds on a base of polenta and gone fast just the same. But let’s go back to Sainz & Leclerc. Carlos let off steam after the race, with heavy references to the failure to swap positions when he was faster than Charles and to the double pit stop that caused him to lose positions under the virtual safety car. Let’s start with this one: for once it would be nice not to hear complaints about bad strategies or politically oriented. The ‘double’ is done on the basis of a precise calculation: by calling in both cars, the person behind loses a few seconds, but overall less than if he stayed on the track. In the end, the goal wasn’t and couldn’t be victory, but control of the other direct opponents.

The absurdity of ‘trick limits’

Then, Sainz could complain about the 5-second penalty due to exceeding the track limits. I sympathize with him, as I think all the enthusiasts forced to rack their brains over the pantomime of black and white flags (once they were used for something else). If you don’t want the riders to overstep the limits, make the riders drop three or four tenths of a second. However, it should be noted that this infraction was never committed to Leclerc. Charles then gave a simple and sincere explanation of his difficulties on Saturday. I know certain things, he is someone who always looks for maximum performance. If they tell him ‘let’s make the car so and so for the race’ he replies that he wants it fast, stiff, ‘pointed’ for the fastest lap. If the road surface is insidious, you can’t go 100 percent but maybe 90 percent: it just doesn’t come naturally to him.

Bottom line: let them run

I have said and written many times that I consider Leclerc a champion and Sainz a good driver, excellent at times. I don’t change my mind. But if there is a season to let the two carletti free, pardon the two cockerels, this is it. We have seen too many macro-strategies aimed at favoring one of the two or, better, at penalizing the other in the recent past. Meanwhile, Ferrari almost suddenly came within easy reach of Aston Martin, also due to the latter’s demerits. I doubt that Maranello’s objectives for this 2023 season go beyond second place in the Constructors’, but I think they would settle for third. With which points, Carlos or Charles, is irrelevant. Then of course, you should also win a race. But against someone who changes tires on the last lap to deny anyone even the fastest lap point, barring slips from the aforementioned, it’s an improbable mission.