Another investigation has been started surrounding Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Welcome to the reality series 'Formula 1 drama Unfold', with a new episode today. Not Red Bull Racing, but the FIA ​​and in particular chairman Mohammed Ben Sulayem, is central this time. For the second time in a short time, the chairman is under investigation.

Earlier this week it was announced that Sulayem wanted to have a say in the outcome of the Saudi Arabian GP last year. He wanted to cancel Alonso's penalty so that the Spaniard could retain his podium spot. In the end he got his way, because indeed. The penalty was withdrawn and P3 remained in Fernando Alonso's name. An FIA boss is not allowed to interfere with the result and that is why an investigation has been started.

That was a few days ago. Now a second investigation has been launched into Mohammed Ben Sulayem. What has the FIA ​​boss done now? Well, he actually didn't like the Las Vegas Grand Prix. In fact, he has attempted to remove the race from the calendar. The BBC reports about this after inspecting a report.

Formula 1 wanted to return to Las Vegas for a Grand Prix and that happened. The race in the gambling city has been part of the calendar since 2023. The FIA ​​boss was not happy with this and put employees to work to find a reason not to let the race go ahead.

The race continued as usual, much to the dismay of the FIA ​​boss. That is why a second investigation has been started against Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The results of the test are expected to be released within four to six weeks. With two of these major incidents against Sulayem, it seems unlikely that the FIA ​​boss will remain in his position for much longer. We will see.

