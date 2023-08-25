The Australian had an accident during the second free practice at Zandvoort from which he came out touching his left hand. Taken to the medical center for tests, he was glimpsed with a bandage. GP at risk?

Federico Mariani

For Daniel Ricciardo The Dutch GP Of F1 it seems already uphill, perhaps even compromised. The 34-year-old Australian lost control of his Alpha Tauri at turn 3 during the second free practice. Right from the start, the pilot appeared to have pain in his wrist and left hand. Other decidedly alarming photos about Ricciardo’s conditions spread on social media. Shots that don’t leave you calm also because the Australian is currently in hospital for tests on his injured hand.

apprehension — In an image that appeared on Instagram and Twitter, Daniel is immortalized while he is in the car, frowning. A bandage that wraps around the neck and left shoulder stands out. A detail that raises fears of a possible injury and, therefore, a forced absence from the Dutch GP, staged at Zandvoort. The hypothesis risks strengthening in the face of other videos released on the net: immediately after the crash against the barriers, it is noted how Ricciardo shakes his head and indicates to the rescuers that he has a problem with his left wrist. See also Santa Fe wakes up on time: the keys to its recovery

reentrant — The Dutch incident comes at a delicate moment for the Australian’s stay in F1. Fresh from the disappointing adventure in McLaren, Daniel had accepted the role of third Red Bull driver, thus leaving the grid. The former Renault standard bearer had returned to the wheel of an Alpha Tauri car in place of Nyck DeVries, dismissed due to his results deemed not up to par. The Dutchman could be recalled to replace Ricciardo in case of injury. The alternative would be Liam Lawson, another driver from the Red Bull nursery.