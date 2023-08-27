In the space of seconds during Friday’s second practice session, Daniel Ricciardo’s Dutch Grand Prix weekend took on a completely different story. Given the possibility of aiming for a good result given the competitiveness of the car, the Australian was forced to abandon the event due to the fracture sustained following contact with the barriers to avoid Oscar Piastri, who had lost control of the his car a few seconds earlier in turn three.

The steering wheel moved violently on impact, causing the left hand metacarpal to break. Red Bull and AphaTauri reserve Liam Lawson replaced Ricciardo, who then traveled to Barcelona to complete surgery to facilitate his return.

Ricciardo confirmed on social media that he had surgery on Sunday morning: “Hi everyone. I had surgery this morning, I have my first piece of metal so it’s cool. A big thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and kept up the moral. This is not a setback, it’s just part of the process of getting back.”

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

It is known that Ricciardo’s treatment will involve collaboration with Dr. Xavier Mir, a well-known doctor in the MotoGP world. Furthermore, at the beginning of the year Mir operated on Lance Stroll following the cycling accident which excluded him from the pre-season tests in Bahrain, however he competed in the Grand Prix with a hand brace which limited his movements.

Ricciardo will realistically miss the Italian GP at Monza where he won in 2021, with the aim of getting back on track in time for the Singapore Grand Prix, even if, even in that case, it could be a race against time. AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost told Motorsport.com: “For me, it looks like Liam will race at Monza as I don’t think Daniel will be ready to race in Italy. We will be sending Lawson to the simulator this week to prepare for Monza.”

The Team Principal of the Red Bull team, Christian Horner, said that Ricciardo would have the Singapore appointment in mid-September in mind for his return to the track: “He took a lot of rest time to find his spirit , to get back on track and is now back on the bench. This was, I think, his frustration,” Horner explained, underlining how he spent the first part of the season away from the tracks waiting for a new chance in Formula 1.

Daniel Ricciardo hurts his left hand after the accident in Turn 3 in Free Practice 2

“I think he’s heard that the car has started to make some progress and it’s a shame for him. But I’m sure that, in his mind, he probably has Singapore as his target. But then again, Singapore is probably one of the toughest circuits in the calendar. But nature will take its course”.

“It all depends on the recovery and how long it will take. Any normal human should probably have about 10-12 weeks to recover, but we know these guys are not normal. So, it will all depend on the recovery process, how long it will take. Will it be three weeks, a month, six weeks? Nobody really knows.”