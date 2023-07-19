The big news of the Hungarian Grand Prix is ​​undoubtedly the awaited return of Daniel Ricciardo to the top flight at the wheel of the AlphaTauri, which will allow him to get back on track after his farewell to McLaren at the end of last season. For the Australian, who has achieved nine victories during his career, it will not be an easy challenge, given that at the moment the team from Faenza is in the bottom place of the standings.

Despite having already carried out the seat tests a few months ago as a reserve, last week Ricciardo made his return to the team’s factory in Italy for the first time as an AlphaTauri factory driver, where he said he felt at home.

“The switch to AlphaTauri went smoothly. I returned to Faenza last week, the factory has changed a lot since I last raced for the team about ten years ago, but there were still many familiar faces and I felt at home while we were preparing for the next race”, explained the driver from Perth.

Daniel Riccardo, AlphaTauri

During these months, Daniel covered the role of third driver of Red Bull, dealing mainly with simulator sessions and commercial activities. His return to Formula 1 was announced after making positive impressions at the Red Bull leadership during the Pirelli test completed last week at the wheel of the RB19: “When I drove the Red Bull in the tire test at Silverstone last week it all seemed very normal,” said Ricciardo.

However, if the Milton Keynes car is currently the reference for the entire grid, the AT04 is in the opposite situation, being one of those with the most important shortcomings. One of the key elements is the instability at the rear which has often put Nyck De Vries in crisis, leading him to be replaced after only ten races. Ricciardo is aware of the current limits of the single-seater from Faenza: “The AlphaTauri car will be what it is. I’ll drive it and work from there.”

“I don’t want to have too many preconceptions about it. I think, if the car has a good balance, I can work on it. It will be a challenge, to get out on the track and start working on it, but I can’t wait to do it.”

The AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Erik Junius

The Australian’s new teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, got both AlphaTauri points this year thanks to two tenth places, also obtained in the first part of the season. However, in the last six races the team has failed to increase its tally despite the numerous updates introduced on the AT04, including the package brought just last race at Silverstone. More news should arrive in Hungary this weekend, but the challenge will be a complex one.

On paper, the Hungaroring track should better adapt to the characteristics of the AT04, which in other rounds has shown that it has good low-speed cornering skills, especially in the traction phase, so much so that it managed to score points in Azerbaijan despite the drag problems .

“I’m looking forward to developing the car and putting my experience to good use and, ultimately, I think for Budapest it’s all about going out, trying to use your right foot more than your left and having fun! The key to this track [l’Hungaroring] it’s picking up the pace, there are so many consecutive corners. If the car is balanced, you can really have fun,” added the Perth driver.