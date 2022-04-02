For Daniel Ricciardo, the start of the 2022 season was decidedly complicated. The McLaren driver, in fact, has not yet scored a point after the first two races and was forced to retire at the last Saudi Arabian GP.

To all this we must also add the forced absence of Ricciardo in the last test session in Bahrain due to the positivity to COVID, as well as a MCL36 lacking in downforce and in difficulty in reaching the cars of the leading group.

Precisely on this last aspect Ricciardo declared himself realistic, stating that he does not know how long it will take for the English team to bring the necessary updates to the car to fill the current gaps.

When Motorsport.com asked him if he is prepared for a long journey, Daniel replied: “Yes, I think so and you have to be ready above all mentally”.

“If in two or three races we are able to fight for the top five then it will be a kind of bonus, but to avoid going crazy and staying reasonable and calm we need to be aware that at the moment we are not three or four tenths behind. At the moment we are missing 1 second if we want to fight for the victories ”.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“For this reason I doubt that we will be able to bridge the gap overnight. Patience is needed and I believe that staying calm is important for the well-being of the whole team. It is too early to cause an uproar ”.

Despite the McLaren MCL36 disappointing expectations after the first two rounds of the year, Ricciardo wanted to underline his absolute confidence in the team’s ability to overturn the situation over the course of the season.

“If we can get back to the top group it will happen later than desired. If we were to win a race this year I wouldn’t be surprised because I believe in the team and in the processes we have in place ”.

“I am sure we have the right people for this job and I have total trust in all people, like in Andreas”.

“Of course, it is true that at the moment we have to reverse course but I believe that he is one of the best ever to succeed in this mission. Ask me these questions again in six months and maybe he’ll tell you not to be surprised at where we will be. “