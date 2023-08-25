The Australian returned to F1 racing from the Hungarian Grand Prix in July, replacing Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, having lost his McLaren seat to Oscar Piastri at the end of 2022.

At the start of his third weekend with the Red Bull-owned team at the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort, Ricciardo’s Friday was cut short when he crashed just under 20 minutes into the second session. free practice of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The feeling is that Daniel was surprised by the crash of Piastri’s McLaren, which happened right in front of him at turn 3, so he lost control of his car and ended up in turn into the barriers.

Ricciardo immediately complained over the radio to his team that he had hurt his left hand and held it close to his chest as he carefully climbed out of the cockpit of his crashed AlphaTauri.

While not much more is known about Ricciardo’s condition at the moment, the FIA ​​has confirmed to the media that he has been taken to hospital for further precautionary checks.

“We can confirm that Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following the crash in the second free practice session,” read a brief statement.

