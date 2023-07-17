Ricciardo’s return has split opinions. The only sure thing, and Daniel is fully aware of it, is that this new challenge will be a watershed, a no-return twelve Grands Prix long.

If Ricciardo confirms that he is still the driver who made “the hardest decision of his career” at the end of 2018 by leaving Red Bull to move to Renault, he can hope to return to the same place from which he fled five years ago. Conversely, the definitive farewell to Formula 1 will arrive. In any case, in December the ideas will be clear, a non-secondary aspect for a driver who has lived tormented by doubts over the last two years.

Last week Ricciardo crossed the AlphaTauri entrance. The team welcomed him, lined up, with a long round of applause, as befits great comebacks. Daniel returned twelve years after where it all began, it was 2012 and he was about to compete in his first full season in Formula 1 with the dreams of a twenty-two year old.

Daniel Ricciardo on his return to AlphaTauri

A long circular journey (in which he won eight Grands Prix, finishing third twice in the world championship) which brought him back to his starting point. The challenge is the same, to demonstrate that you deserve a steering wheel in Red Bull, to be different is the age, experience and awareness of those who know the mechanisms well. It is not a leap into the unknown, but a game that is familiar in all its aspects.

Is it the right choice? It is not in many respects. Staking a career in twelve Grands Prix is ​​not the best for a driver who has been a top driver and, among the aspects underlined by those who have commented negatively on Ricciardo’s choice, there is that at most he will be able to return to his place from which he escaped five years ago. However, the Australian will not have bargaining power (the offer that Red Bull presented him in 2018 for renewal was 18 million euros) and with a teammate who is much more solid than in the previous scenario, on the track and at the within the team.

However, there is a key factor in this choice, and it doesn’t concern Red Bull, Verstappen or the medium or long-term future. Daniel is hunting for an answer. When last year he was dumped by McLaren, something in Ricciardo’s head didn’t add up and still doesn’t add up.

In the two years spent alongside Lando Norris, Daniel seemed like a shadow of his former self, a dull stunt double of all the qualities that brought him to the fore of Formula 1 in 2014.

Daniel Ricciardo from the Hungarian GP takes over Nyck de Vries on the AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Erik Junius

It wasn’t just the world of Formula 1 that wondered what had happened to him, even Ricciardo himself questioned himself. Is it the car? It’s me? Daniel had made it clear between the lines, he would not have left Formula 1 without having given an answer to that question.

The call from AlphaTauri offers him this chance, the competitiveness of the single-seater doesn’t matter, that, at most, will become a theme in a few months. What really matters for Ricciardo is to understand if over time he has lost his qualities, or if in 2021 and 2022 there was something else that didn’t work as he should have.

In the first case, the script has already been written, Daniel will step aside, he will probably look to the US landscape to end his career in the country he loves the most. However, if the track says that Ricciardo is still him, then new scenarios could open up, and it won’t be Verstappen who is scary. No matter how intimidating an opponent, he will always be less threatening than the more critical contender, himself.