After two difficult years in McLaren, which also ended with an early divorce at the end of the 2022 season, Daniel Ricciardo returned to his origins and to the Red Bull that had accompanied him on his growth path in the preparatory categories before the big leap into Formula 1. Although this time only as a reserve driver, the Australian therefore returned to that world he had been part of until 2018, when he decided to change direction by joining Renault.

As part of his program, Ricciardo supported Red Bull both as a reserve but also as a simulator attendant, alongside other drivers such as Jake Dennis, a Formula E champion who has been with the team for years now. However, the work on the simulator also allowed Red Bull to better understand the Australian's performance after the period spent in McLaren where, from a certain point of view, he seemed to have lost the way, especially in terms of feeling with the car.

The good results in virtual reality then led the Milton Keynes team to take the next step, giving Ricciardo the chance to get into the car for the tests dedicated to the development of Pirelli tires at Silverstone at the request of the driver from Perth.

“The work on the simulator was going well and I was strongly interested again, I think I conveyed my enthusiasm. Christian was also inquiring. If he didn't do it directly with me, he did it with Simon [il suo vecchio ingegnere di pista]. 'How is Daniel? Is it the old Daniel?'” Ricciardo told the Formula 1 podcast “Beyond The Grid“.

“Obviously we were talking about a Pirelli test. I think I asked him. I said: 'Look, I'd like to drive this car'. OK, it's a very fast car, but I wanted to know if it was still familiar to me and if it could give me confidence again. It also gave me a bit of goals to achieve to make sure I was fit and fast again. I think I liked that too, having a bit of goals.”

After an initial apprenticeship run, in which he said he ended up spinning twice between turn 4 and turn 7, Ricciardo began to get to grips with the RB19, finding ever greater confidence. Although it is clearly unrealistic to make a comparison between the times of the race weekend and those of the test, given the different weather conditions as well as the different tyres, Ricciardo revealed that he closed his best lap just a few hundredths away from Max Verstappen's pole .

“It was just a few hundredths away from Max's pole time. When I did that lap, I was very pumped up. I treated it like a qualifying lap. I had wondered if I would be able to push with the new tires and do all this? But I had that feeling in the car and that confidence. I don't want to say it was easy or effortless, but I had a lot of confidence that [la vettura] could do what I thought it could do,” the Australian recounted.

A few days later the call came for the AlphaTauri seat, where he replaced Nyck de Vries, author of a negative first part of the season due to some problems adapting to the car in his rookie year. The return was not particularly simple: after a good start, at the first meeting following the summer break Ricciardo was forced to stop again due to a fracture suffered in contact with the barriers at Zandvoort.

An accident that slowed down the entire process of learning the car, as well as those setup changes to be tested after working on them for a long time during the summer break. Equally unfortunate was his return to Austin, where the breakage of a piece of carbon stuck in the brake duct area had a negative impact on his race.

Similarly, the Australian's comeback was also interrupted in Brazil due to the failure of the rear wing, which was unfortunately destroyed by a stray tire following an accident in the middle of the group. Only in the sprint in Sao Paulo and in the Mexico round, where he felt more at ease with the car also thanks to some set-up changes, was Ricciardo able to best express his potential, bringing home important points for the ranking.

Clearly the objective now is to do well in 2024 to convince the Red Bull leaders to give him another chance in the Milton Keynes team. A dream that would also represent the final act of his career in the top flight: “I don't even want to indicate a day, a date, a year or anything else [per il ritiro]. I think being part of the Red Bull family again, testing in July, working with Simon again, is really the dream. Honestly, ending my career as a Red Bull driver would be perfect. I'm not looking at the end, but if I go back there, I'll definitely make sure I finish there.”