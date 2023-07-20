Daniel Ricciardo is back. He restarted from a team in difficulty, AlphaTauri, which currently has one of the slowest single-seaters in the world championship, but the opportunity to regain possession of a starting seat in Formula 1 was too good to pass up.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend in Budapest, the Australian will make his second debut in AlphaTauri: he did so 10 years ago when the team was still called Toro Rosso, but the substance hasn’t changed.

He will replace Nyck De Vries, who was disappointing during the first part of the season, and will have the task of raising the level of the team both in the race and in terms of indications for the development of the 2023 car and, why not, also 2024.

And then returning after two terrible seasons in McLaren, where it seemed that the talented Ricciardo seen until his last year in Renault had disappeared, was the perfect opportunity to get back into the game.

On the eve of the Hungarian event, Ricciardo said he was convinced that he had understood the mistakes made in the two-year period in Woking and that he knew how to avoid repeating them in this new adventure in AlphaTauri.

“I think what hurt me in the last 2 years is that I started falling into the trap of ‘Oh yeah, this car doesn’t suit me. I have to work on this and that.’

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“So I’m not thinking too much. I know the AL04 will have its limits and I’m sure I won’t feel as good as the Red Bull I drove last week. But I’ll just work with that. Last week I tested the car in the simulator. Obviously we need to see if what I felt translates into the same sensations on the track. But everything seemed fine. Then ask me this question tomorrow [dopo le libere]”.

“Over the past 6 months I’ve been sitting still and having a chance to reflect on my career. I’ve been able to see a couple of things that I would have done differently. I should have changed them or, at least, talked about them to avoid getting trapped.”

“Last week I drove a single-seater after 8 months. I hadn’t done anything in terms of driving, I hadn’t tried anything. I had simply walked away from all this. I realize the RB19 is very good, at the moment it is the best on the grid”.

“I just got in the car and drove, thinking about nothing. I had fun. Of course the times were good and I was competitive. But I think that’s the case when you’re young and when you’re getting there, meaning you’re still pretty ignorant. You don’t know much, you just ride, because that’s what you like to do. So I think there’s a lot to learn. I won’t be able to solve everything this weekend. It’s just going to be about focusing on the things I’m good at and I think that will translate into more positive results.”

After the recent words of Christian Horner, who stated that Ricciardo’s goal would have been to return to Red Bull from 2025, confirmation has arrived from the Australian driver himself.

“I think having another chance is nice. I was excited to come back for that too, which is to get back to driving and showing my true self. And just the thought of it is really nice. Then yes, obviously the dream, as I said, is a seat in Red Bull. But I don’t feel I have any obligations. It all happened very quickly. Obviously the test was the first box to tick and it was fantastic, but now I have another hurdle to overcome. Now I don’t have to go with caution, I have to show what I can do.”

Read also: