Daniel Ricciardo has taken over Formula 1 a few weeks ago, replacing Nyck De Vries at the wheel of one of the two AlphaTauri AT04s.

Red Bull Racing has loaned the Australian to the team it owns to try to change course after a first part of the season well below expectations. In the first two races run, Daniel has not collected any points. Yet he has already given the impression of having changed something in the team.

Its performances have elevated those of the AT04 and only for some details the first points of 2023 have not arrived. The AT04 is one of the least successful single-seaters of the current season. It lacks aerodynamic load, yet Ricciardo did not hide that he immediately found excellent sensations behind the wheel.

The two seasons in McLaren seemed to have stripped him of that polish, the brilliance with which he was known within the Circus. Two races at the wheel of the single-seater which – data in hand – is the worst in the Circus were enough to see glimpses of that driver who in 2014 contributed to the separation between Red Bull and the then fresh 4-times world champion Sebastian Vettel.

The AT04 seems to be a single-seater much more suited to the Australian than the McLarens he has driven over the past two seasons. It was Ricciardo himself who admitted it.

“During my first year at McLaren, during the summer break, I realized we were probably going too deep to try and find performance. We had to change our approach a bit.”

“It was in everyone’s best interest to try and make things work, but I realized it wasn’t working for me. Probably, in hindsight, we did too much. But maybe this works for another rider. In the end it worked out Like this”.

Ricciardo said he was able to use his riding style immediately, once back in Faenza. The AT04 is closer to his driving preferences, even if it lacks downforce compared to most other cars.

“I felt more comfortable. Already on my first ride on the AT04 I felt that I was getting the feedback I expected, or maybe I liked. So this is important. Maybe I’ll find things I need to work on that I don’t they match my feelings. So I expect to find some difficulties along the way he will have to face”.

“The first impression, however, made me more familiar. That was also very important. Because I was really hoping to experience something similar.”