The Australian was taken to hospital after hitting a wall in Turn 3 to avoid Oscar Piastri’s McLaren. An x-ray confirmed that he had broken a metacarpal in his left hand.

After the front tires locked up, Ricciardo was still gripping the steering wheel to steer his AlphaTauri, but when he hit the barriers, the steering wheel made a sudden movement that caused him the injury.

Recounting the incident, Ricciardo said: “I remember coming into turn 3. I had already entered the corner and then I saw Piastri, so I was either hitting him or the wall.”

“When I hit the wall, I didn’t have enough time to take my hands off the wheel, so the wheel came back and hit my hand.”

Ricciardo will then miss the remainder of the Dutch Grand Prix, in which he will be replaced by Red Bull reserve and current Japanese Super Formula runner-up, New Zealander Liam Lawson.

It is not yet clear how long Ricciardo will be out for, as he now begins a very close race series. The Italian GP will take place immediately after the Dutch round and, after a week off, F1 will visit Singapore and then Japan.

Marshals deal with the damaged car of Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

According to Motorsport.com, Red Bull are looking to involve famed MotoGP surgeon Xavier Mir in Ricciardo’s recovery.

Mir operated on Lance Stroll after his cycling accident ruled him out of pre-season testing in Bahrain. The Aston Martin driver then contested the season opener a week later, also at the Sakhir circuit.

For now, Ricciardo – who replaced the sacked Nyck de Vries only starting from Hungary – has stressed the need to recover in the “right way”.

He explained: “It’s really unfortunate and frustrating, but I’m going to try to recover as fast as I can. Of course I’d love to come back soon, but I also want to make sure I’m doing things right so I come back strong and competitive.”

“I wish the team well and I’m sorry about the new change of plans. It’s a chance for Liam to try, and I wish him and the team a strong weekend.”

AlphaTauri chief race engineer Jonathan Eddolls commented on Lawson’s last-minute call-up: “It all happened very quickly, but Liam has shown that he is more than ready to rise to the challenge and has all the team by your side”.