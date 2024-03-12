The balance of the first two weekends of the season is not particularly positive for Daniel Ricciardo, not so much for a question of scores, given that the only one to have scored points outside of the five top teams up to now has been Nico Hulkenberg in Arabia Saudi, but rather for what was shown on the track.

Two weekends in which something didn't work, especially on the flying lap, what was for a long time one of his strong points, which then inevitably also affected the race performances. At the end of the official tests in Bahrain, the Racing Bulls driver did not hide his disappointment for a qualifying in which he knew and hoped to be able to give something more, but in Saudi Arabia something didn't work right from the free tests.

Already from FP2, in fact, Ricciardo had reported problems in exploiting the softer compound in the various stints completed, highlighting different behaviors depending on the set: if with the first he immediately found himself at ease, with the second he was unable to exploit the improvement of the track conditions, remaining, according to him, almost below par compared to his rivals. Difficulties which, at a later time, also recurred on Friday, almost in the same way, so much so that his qualification was defined as a mystery.

It wasn't a question of understeer or oversteer, as Ricciardo himself explained in interviews, but a simple lack of grip, unlike his teammate, who was then able to achieve the first Q3 of the season. Ricciardo wasn't the only one to suffer and encountered difficulties in managing the softer compound, because other teams, such as Ferrari and Sauber, also struggled to extract that something extra from the new soft.

Jeddah is a very particular track, with an asphalt that guarantees an excellent level of grip, so much so that it allows you to tackle the entire race with a single set of hard tires without major problems. It is no coincidence that the same red band compound, even when used, guaranteed more attempts in qualifying, shifting more attention to finding the correct window to find that extra something offered in terms of peak grip.

Ricciardo was unable to find a concrete explanation for his difficulties, in particular when compared with Tsunoda, author of both a qualifying and a more convincing race, although the Japanese driver then remained involved in the long duel with Magnussen who deprived the Racing Bulls of the opportunity to take home at least one point. According to the Australian, the most plausible hypothesis is that there was some problem with the car this weekend and that something didn't work 100%, which is why some elements will be inspected at the factory with in-depth analyses.

Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Honestly, we found some things over the course of the weekend. But we always went into the race optimistic and confident that something could happen. But I think it was always going to be an uphill battle. We just don't have everything 100%. We found some defects in the car. We have to fix them for the next race,” said the Perth driver, explaining his difficulties during this weekend.

“Yesterday in qualifying, when the others lowered their times and continued to improve, it's also a bit of a sign. I felt that was the limit of the car. We found some things later. But then there's parc fermé. And to be honest, even if we hadn't had Parc Fermé, we probably couldn't have solved anything in 24 hours. So I'm sure some things will go back to the factory and we'll come back with a new car to Melbourne.”

Added to this was also a problem at the pit stop on the rear axle of the car, which remained stationary for over 40 seconds on the pitch waiting for the operations to be completed: an episode which, although it did not radically modify the course of the his Grand Prix, however, had its own specific weight, causing him to lose a few positions until he slipped to the back of the group. Another episode was that of the spin, caused by having passed too aggressively on the inside curb in turn one, which Ricciardo defined as a probable mistake of frustration, even if he did not make excuses.

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Yes, it was definitely a difficult race. But the reason I'm optimistic is that I know we got some things wrong. And with a good car and everything sorted out, I know we can do much better. They have been three painful days, but I don't want them to take away our faith. It wasn't the start we wanted, but it's the second race and the next one is Melbourne. So, yes, we have to encourage everyone to do well and have a good weekend.”

“Obviously I will put this weekend behind me and push the team to the maximum. Already last night [dopo le qualifiche] I stayed late trying to help everyone find the problems and now it's up to me to keep working on them. I know they care as much as I do. So, let's make sure we have a good package in Melbourne and then, yes, let's say my season will start there and I will do everything to beat the others,” added the Australian, who will race at home in front of his home crowd next week .